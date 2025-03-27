Andy Roddick suggests double standard in Reilly Opelka supporting PTPA lawsuit as fellow plaintiff of doubles players he once called ‘greedy’

Andy Roddick suggested a double standard in Reilly Opelka supporting the PTPA lawsuit as a fellow plaintiff of the doubles players he once called 'greedy'. The PTPA has sued the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA for anti-competitive practices.

The petitioners include Opelka, Nick Kyrgios, Vasek Pospisil, Anastasia Rodionova, Zheng Saisai, Nicole Melichar Martinez, and other singles and doubles players on the Tours.

Opelka joining the doubles players in the lawsuit has irked former US Open champion Roddick because the towering American spoke ill of the tennis players active on the doubles circuit.

"I think Reilly might be the smartest person in this suit because he simultaneously, in so many words, said about a month ago that doubles players shouldn’t have jobs. And now he’s on a lawsuit with a bunch of doubles players, where they’re saying, ‘We want more [prize money]!’ Roddick said in the latest episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast (at 45:35).

"I think he fully knows they wouldn’t get their 20 percent [prize money] weekly if this actually lands in," he added.

Opelka posted the controversial statement in February on Instagram while reacting to a Taylor Fritz comment about supporting the US Open's decision to move the mixed doubles event from main draw week to fan week for the 2025 edition.

At this, famed tennis insider Jon Wertheim noted that the PTPA aims to end the governing bodies' control over the market.

"I think it goes beyond that. If this is all about, ‘Hey, let the free market do its thing…’ All these restrictions on trade, all these monopolistic practices," Wertheim said.

Andy Roddick believes an "open market" will favor the big players more

Andy Roddick speaks at an event. (Getty)

During the same episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Jon Werthiem claimed that allowing the market to be free will not help the sport grow.

"You know what happens if the free market does its thing. The tournaments say, ‘I don’t want doubles. I don’t want a 96 draw, I want an eight draw. I want to pay Carlos Alcaraz two million dollars this week to play three round-robin matches.’ I think tennis could look fundamentally different and not bigger," he said.

Host Andy Roddick then claimed an open market in the tennis industry would favor the big players, who are more established than others.

"If you have a one-off event and it’s an open market, that open market is going to go to the most valuable assets even more because the infrastructure has changed," Roddick said.

The PTPA has filed complaints against the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA in the US, UK, and EU and is seeking a jury trial in America.

