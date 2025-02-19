After sarcastic dig at Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka reignites doubles debate in heated exchange: "Pretty greedy behavior"

Reilly Opelka took a sarcastic dig at Taylor Fritz for backing new changes in the US Open mixed doubles. Opelka got into a heated debate, where he reinforced his criticism of the doubles format in tennis.

A few days ago, the US Open announced changes to its mixed doubles event. The tournament will now feature a 16-team draw, comprising eight wildcard pairs and eight teams formed by the highest-ranked combined singles players. Additionally, the event will take place a week before the main draw begins.

American No. 1 Taylor Fritz supported the changes stating that the revised schedule might encourage him to participate, as he wouldn’t have to play during the main draw weeks. However, he acknowledged the frustration among doubles players, many of whom criticized the decision.

Fritz’s comments were posted on Instagram, prompting a sarcastic response from Reilly Opelka, who has frequently discredited doubles. Opelka wrote:

"Disrespectful towards doubles specialists.. lets cancel this guy @taylor_fritz

When a fan questioned his stance, Opelka clarified that he was being sarcastic and reaffirmed his belief that doubles should be removed from the sport. He wrote:

"I was being sarcastic they should 100% get rid of dubs. Its for failed singles players, theres no such thing as a “doubles specialist”.. they dont sell a single ticket, they take up practice courts/physios/resources they dont turn a profit and they complain that they dont make enough $$. Thats pretty greedy behavior if you ask me."

When he was questioned about how the recent US Open mixed doubles changes would impact singles players who also regularly compete in doubles, Opelka wrote:

"There are so few that it doesnt move the needle.. the best solution would be to cut the doubles draw down to 8 teams and only allow singles player to enter. Or… just get rid of it."

Reilly Opelka's comment (Image: Instagram @christianscourt)

When Reilly Opelka made controversial comments about the doubles format

Reilly Opelka at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

In 2023, during an appearance on Mark Shapiro's podcast, Reilly Opelka shared his unfiltered views on the doubles format in professional tennis. He proposed a significant reduction in doubles participation at the ATP 250 and 500 levels, suggesting:

"At the 250 and 500 level I would say Friday, Saturday, Sunday – doubles. So, you cut the draw in half right then and there. And I would only allow the guys that are in singles to enter the doubles draw."

Opelka further argued that no young tennis player aspires to become a doubles specialist.

Despite his criticism of doubles, Opelka has competed in the format, even winning an ATP 250 title in Atlanta alongside Jannik Sinner. Over the years, he has amassed a modest doubles record of 21 wins and 23 losses.

