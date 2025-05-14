Italian Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul (11) vs (30) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: May 15, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tommy Paul vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Paul in action at the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

Eleventh-seed Tommy Paul will take on 13th-seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Italian Open on Thursday, May 15.

Paul has been decent on clay this season, securing a 77 win percentage. He reached the semifinals at the ATP Houston before suffering a fourth-round exit in Madrid. The American's true form on clay showed up at the Italian Open, where he has been nearly flawless so far.

Paul started his campaign in Rome with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round. He then got the better of Tomas Machac after a hard-fought three-set encounter, setting up a fourth-round clash with Alex de Minaur. He secured his first-ever win in six attempts against the Aussie, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Hurkacz had barely played on clay this season before the Italian Open. His only outing was at the Madrid Open, where he suffered a second-round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets.

However, things have been vastly different for Hurkacz in Rome. Following a first-round bye, the Pole secured a 6-1, 7-5 win over Pedro Martinez to commence his campaign. He overcame Marcos Giron, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1, in the third round, extending his flawless record against the American to 4-0. The Pole had to dig deep to overcome Jakub Mensik, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(5), in the fourth round.

Tommy Paul vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

This will be their fourth meeting on the tour, with Paul leading the head-to-head 2-1. He defeated Hurkacz in their most recent face-off at the 2024 Italian Open, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Tommy Paul vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz +135 Tommy Paul -175

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Tommy Paul vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hurkacz at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Paul has been clinical at converting break-point opportunities. He has converted 12 of the 17 chances he got in Rome so far. However, the American has not been particularly impressive with his serves, despite it being one of his strong points.

On the other hand, Hurkacz's explosive serves have been a game-changer. The Pole hit 38 aces across three matches. Although clay is not his favorite surface, Hurkacz has been promising in the conditions of Rome.

Under current circumstances, there is barely anything seperating the two. However, given Paul's superior skills on clay and better head-to-head record against Hurkacz, he is expected to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Paul to win in three sets.

