Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 10, May 15

The men's singles quarterfinals and the women's singles semifinals will be the main attractions on Day 10 of the Italian Open 2025. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's return from a three-month suspension has gone off without a hitch. He has made the last eight here without dropping a set.
Sinner extended his unbeaten run to 24 matches as well, starting from last year's Shanghai Masters. He will take on the in-form Casper Ruud for a semifinal berth. The latter arrived in Rome on the heels of his maiden Masters 1000 triumph at the Madrid Open. He's on a nine-match winning streak and could give the top seed a run for his money.
Tommy Paul and Hubert Hurkacz will lock horns in the other quarterfinal of the day. This will be a rematch of their quarterfinal showdown from a year ago in Rome. The American came out on top in three years last year.
Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns will battle it out in the first semifinal of the day. The home favorite staged an escape act to beat Diana Shnaider 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in the previous round. She's bidding to reach her second final at the WTA 1000 level following her victory in Dubai a year ago.
Stearns has been tested every step of the way, needing a third-set tie-break to beat Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina in the last three rounds. She's eyeing to reach her first final at the WTA 1000 level.
The second semifinal will pit Coco Gauff against the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen. The American beat Mirra Andreeva 6-4, 7-6 (5) to make the last four here for the second consecutive year. With some tantalizing matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the Italian Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 10 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (30) Hubert Hurkacz vs (11) Tommy Paul
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs Peyton Stearns
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (6) Casper Ruud
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka or (8) Zheng Qinwen vs (4) Coco Gauff
Super Tennis Arena
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (Alt) Ulrikke Eikeri/Eri Hozumi vs (PR) Storm Hunter/Ellen Perez
Followed by: (8) Asia Muhammad/Demi Schuurs vs Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens
Followed by: (4) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs Neal Skupski/Joe Salisbury
Followed by: (6) Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs Guiliana Olmos/Chan Hao-ching
Followed by: (1) Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo vs (7) Christian Harrison/Evan King
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on both courts will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will get underway at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: