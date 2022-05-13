Italian Open Day 6: Men's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Day 6 of the Italian Open will see the quarterfinals of the men's singles tournament take place, with Novak Djokovic squaring off against Felix Auger-Aliassime while Alexander Zverev takes on Cristian Garin.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces a tough battle against Jannik Sinner while Casper Ruud will lock horns with Denis Shapovalov, who beat Rafael Nadal on Thursday.

With some exciting tennis action awaiting us on Friday, let’s take a look at the odds and predictions for the men's singles quarterfinals on Day 6 of the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic (-650) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (+425)

Novak Djokovic will be keen on reaching his second successive Masters 1000 semifinal

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be up against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. The Serb has enjoyed Straight-set wins over Aslan Karatsev and Stan Wawrinka.

Auger-Aliassime's claycourt performances have seen marked improvement this season, with the Canadian reaching his second straight Masters 1000 quarterfinal on the surface. The World No. 9 had to fight off Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina in his opening match before beating Marcos Giron in straight sets.

This will be the first meeting between Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian is capable of pushing Djokovic all the way, especially if he serves well. However, the World No. 1 seems to be hitting his straps at just the right time and should be able to continue his march in Rome.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets (+320) via Oddschecker.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-230) vs Jannik Sinner (+175)

Stefanos Tsitsipas' quarter-final clash with Jannik Sinner has the potential for fireworks. The Greek has looked in fine form during the claycourt season, but his path to the last eight in Rome has been anything but easy.

Tsitsipas took two hours and 39 minutes to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) before fighting back from a set down to defeat Karen Khachanov.

Sinner started with a comprehensive win over Pedro Martinez before surviving a scare from fellow Italian Fabio Fognini. The 20-year-old ousted Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 7-6(6) to book his place in the last eight.

This will be the fifth meeting between Tsitsipas and Sinner, with Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 3-1. In what promises to be a hard-fought affair, the Greek should just about be able to grind out another victory in Rome.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets (+290) via Oddschecker.

Casper Ruud (-200) vs Denis Shapovalov (+160)

After disappointing exits from Monte-Carlo and Madrid, fifth seed Casper Ruud looks to be in good nick in Rome. The Norwegian had to fight off Botic van de Zandschulp in three sets but got the better of Jenson Brooksby in straight sets to reach the last eight of the Italian Open.

The 24-year-old will square off against Denis Shapovalov, who will be in good spirits after eliminating Rafael Nadal. This will be the second meeting between the pair, with Ruud winning their first in Geneva last year.

While Shapovalov has produced some good performances of late, he is coming up against one of the best claycourters in the business. Given that Ruud seems to have found his form again, he should be able to see off the canadian.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets (+118) via Oddschecker.

Alexander Zverev (-600) vs Cristian Garin (+400)

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will face Chile's Cristian Garin in the last eight. The German beat Sebastian Baez and Alex de Minaur in straight sets to reach his fourth straight Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Garin has enjoyed an excellent run in Rome. The Chilean reached the last 16 with victories over Francesco Passaro and Emil Ruusuvuori. He then overcame Marin Cilic in straight sets to seal his place in the last eight.

Garin won his only prior meeting against Zverev in Munich in 2019. However, the second seed should be able to bring parity to the rivalry and book his place in the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets (-205) via Oddschecker.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala