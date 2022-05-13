Italian Open Day 6: Women's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu

Day 6 of the Italian Open will see Bianca Andreescu lock horns with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. The winner will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

In the second half of the draw, Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur will square off against fourth seed Maria Sakkari, while Jil Teichmann will face Daria Kasatkina, who ousted second seed Paula Badosa in the last 16.

The women's singles draw in Rome is shaping up nicely, with the remaining matches promising to throw up plenty of excitement.

On that note, let's take a look at the odds and predictions for the women's singles quarterfinals on Day 6 of the Italian Open.

Iga Swiatek (-800) vs Bianca Andreescu (+525)

Bianca Andreescu has a daunting task ahead of her

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has produced some promising performances since making her return to the WTA tour. After reaching the last 16 in Stuttgart and Madrid, the Canadian reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after beating Emma Raducanu, Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and Petra Martic. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

However, Andreescu has her work cut out for her as she takes on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has won 34 out of 37 matches (25 on the trot) this season. The Pole made the last eight with comprehensive wins over Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Victoria Azarenka.

This will be the first meeting between Swiatek and Andreescu, and while the Canadian will put up a fight, she is unlikely to stop the marauding Pole from moving on in Rome.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets (+375) via Oddschecker.

Ons Jabeur (-160) vs Maria Sakkari (+130)

Ons Jabeur has been in scintillating form of late, winning the Madrid Open last week. The same cannot be said for Maria Sakkari. The Greek has had a dip in form since reaching the final at Indian Wells.

After suffering early exits in Miami, Stuttgart and Madrid, Sakkari has enjoyed a good run in Rome, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach the last eight.

This will be the second meeting between the two players on the WTA tour, with Sakkari beating Jabeur at the Ostrava Open in 2020. The match is likely to be a tight affair, but given Jabeur's form and condience, she will probably sneak past her Greek opponent.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets (+320) via Oddschecker.

Aryna Sabalenka (-125) vs Amanda Anisimova (+100)

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka will look to rediscover her form after what has been a torrid few months for her. The Belarusian has performed well in Rome so far, beating Zhang Shuai and the in-form Jessica Pegula comprehensively.

Sabalenka will square off against the formidable Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals. The American cruised past two difficult opponents in Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic to make the last eight.

This will be the fifth meeting between Sabalenka and Anisimova, with the latter winning all four of their previous encounters. However, the Belarusian did make the final in Stuttgart and if she can keep her unforced errors in check, could finally get one back on the young American.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets (+175) via Oddschecker.

Jil Teichmann (-125) vs Daria Kasatkina (+100)

Jil Teichmann has been in incredible form of late, having reached the semifinals in Madrid and the quarterfinals here in Rome. The young Swiss beat Jasmine Paolini before grinding out victories against Karolina Pliskova and Elena Rybakina to reach the quarterfinals.

Teichmann will be up against Daria Kasatkina, who ousted second seed Paula Badosa in straight sets in the last 16. The Russian has also beaten Tamara Zidansek and Leylah Fernandez in Rome this week.

Teichmann and Kasatkina will lock horns for the second time, having previously squared off when Switzerland took on the Russian Tennis Federation in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup. The Russian won on that occasion and should be able to repeat the feat.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in straight sets (+225) via Oddschecker.

