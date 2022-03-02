ITF suspends Russian Tennis Federation from international team competitions along with Belarus

The ITF has suspended the tennis federations of Russia and Belarus amid the current state of affairs in Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee had earlier recommended that international sports bodies disallow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in major tournaments.

In a statement put out by the ITF, the tennis body condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It also announced the "immediate suspension" of the Russian Tennis Federation as well as that of Belarus from participation in international team events until further notice.

"The International Tennis Federation condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its facilitation by Belarus. In addition to the cancellation of all ITF events in those countries, the ITF board has today announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation and the Belarus Tennis Federation from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice. The ITF is in close contact with the Ukraine Tennis Federation and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the statement read.

Russia will not defend its Davis Cup crown

With the ITF suspending the Russian Tennis Federation from international competition, the nation has been withdrawn from the Davis Cup. The Russians won the competition last year thanks to the heroics of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

José Morgado @josemorgado Just too good from Russia to win the Davis Cup. What a season for RTF after he ATP Cup. W, BJKCup W and three Olympic medals. Just too good from Russia to win the Davis Cup. What a season for RTF after he ATP Cup. W, BJKCup W and three Olympic medals. https://t.co/7vbdACqVpQ

Russia beat Spain and Ecuador to win their group and qualify for the quarterfinals, where they beat Sweden after Medvedev and Rublev got the better of Mikael Ymer and Elias Ymer respectively.

In the semifinals, Russia defeated Germany to book their place in the final against Croatia. Rublev beat Borna Gojo while Medvedev took care of Marin Cilic to seal their nation's victory at the Davis Cup.

Croatia, Serbia and Great Britain are already in the Finals and will be joined by another 12 teams from the qualifiers, which will take place on March 4-5.

Belarus was initially scheduled to take on Mexico in the World Group 1 playoffs, but the latter received a walkover to the World Group 1 after the suspension.

Alexander Zverev has returned to Germany's Davis Cup squad as his nation squares off against Brazil. World No. 8 Casper Ruud is representing Norway while Jannik Sinner will look to take Italy to the Finals.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Diego Schwartzman, Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta are some of the other big names representing their respective nations.

