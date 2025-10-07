Iva Jovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (LL) Iva Jovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iva Jovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Jovic at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Iva Jovic will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round of the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Trending

Jovic has been the surprise package on the main tour this year. After a third-round exit in Cincinnati, she reached the second round in New York and clinched her maiden title in Guadalajara. The American defeated Emiliana Arango in the final, 6-4, 6-1.

Jovic entered Wuhan after early exits in Beijing and Suzhou. She secured a main draw berth via the lucky loser system and will play her first match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The 17-year-old will be eager to make the most of her opportunity this week.

Ad

Maneiro at the 2025 China Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has impressed critics with quarterfinal runs in Rouen, Rabat, and Montreal this year. She also reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets.

Ad

The Spaniard entered Wuhan after a third-round exit in Beijing. She started her campaign by cruising past Varvara Gracheva in the first round, 7-6(0), 6-2. Manerio won 75% of her first serve points and saved three break points against Gracheva.

Iva Jovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Iva Jovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iva Jovic Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Iva Jovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Jovic seems destined for success after capturing her first WTA 500 title in Guadalajara. She has a solid all-around game and doesn't shy away from expressing herself on the court. The American needs to begin well against Maneiro to have a say in this round.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard recovered well in Beijing after her early loss in New York. She's close to making a valuable contribution on tour and will be fancying her chances against Jovic in the second round. Manerio likes to function from the baseline and uses her heavy groundstrokes to good effect.

Ad

Jovic will push Maniero to the limits after getting a second chance in Wuhan this week. She'll be up against a formidable opponent and is most likely to come up short in the second round.

Pick: Maneiro to win in three sets.

Iva Jovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Maneiro to register more aces than Jovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More