Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka amongst favourites to challenge defending champions Novak Djokovic & Iga Swiatek for Roland Garros 2024 title | French Open 2024 preview

France is slowly gearing up for the 123rd edition of the iconic Grand Slam ‘Roland Garros.’ Roland Garros 2024 positions itself as one of the greatest sporting events in the calendar due to the glamour and glitz offered by the iconic city of Paris and the fast-paced action mixed with the end-to-end drama courtesy of clay courts, making millions around the world glued to their seats for this blockbuster spectacle.

With the biggest names of the tennis world set to challenge the reigning champions for the coveted Grand Slam title, let's take a closer look at the athlete powerhouses who can clinch this historic title.

Men’s singles category

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will initiate his title defence on the claycourt after defeating Casper Ruud in the final of the previous edition. The Serb will face a stern challenge for the title from some tough candidates

#1 Rafael Nadal

Regarded as the ‘King of Clay,’ Rafael Nadal has his sights set on silverware once again in Paris. But the 14-time Roland Garros winner has a major roadblock ahead of him caused by fitness issues, which have been a constant concern for the Spaniard since last year.

Despite the injury concerns, Rafael Nadal’s sprinting ability to chase every ball combined with his physicality and strength makes him a lethal force on the clay surface.

With his return to action at Roland Garros after missing out last year, Rafa seems destined to give his all for the trophy.

#2 Jannik Sinner

The Italian international, despite all the odds, stunned tennis fans by clinching the Australian Open title in January. The 22-year-old prodigy is best known as an aggressive baseliner and has been touted as one of the hardest hitters on the tour.

Sinner’s ability to hit the ball from both wings with equal firepower has drawn comparisons with the great Roger Federer. His overall calm composure and incredible talent, backed with his Grand Slam win at the start of the year, makes him a heavy contender to pick up yet another major title.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz

Rightly being compared to his fellow compatriot Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz has great athleticism and shuttle power, making him a solid claycourt player.

Having won the title at Indian Wells this season, Alcaraz will look for the big prize in France to dominate his competitors on the big stage. The World No. 3, who has defeated Novak Djokovic at the Grand Slams, will again become an Achilles heel for the Serb at Roland Garros.

Women’s singles category

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Thirteen

Polish sensation Iga Świątek has a mammoth task ahead of her as she sets her sights on defending her title at Roland Garros.

The threw-time Roland Garros winner has been on a sensational run of form since the start of the season, having won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Open, Madrid Open and Italian Open titles.

Let's look at the challengers who could pose a huge threat to Iga Świątek at Roland Garros:

#1 Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarusian international defied the odds and defended her Australian Open title earlier this year. Known for her aggressive style of play and hitting powerful shots, Sabalenka loves putting her opposition on the defensive foot.

With her serves often hitting high speeds, it becomes incredibly difficult to play against her. With another Grand Slam win in her sights, she is one of the strongest contenders to clinch Roland Garros.

#2 Coco Gauff

The young American prodigy is slated to clinch the trophy this year, with the 20-year-old starting the 2024 tennis season with a win at the WTA Auckland Open. Gauff possesses excellent speed and footwork, which helps her cover the court effectively and hit the edges.

Despite her age, Gauff’s secret weapon is her game adaptability and adjustments per opposition and match conditions. Her game style makes her well-suited for claycourts, and she will look to end her claycourt drought, having not won a title on the surface since 2021.

#3 Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina started her 2024 season on a solid note, winning the Brisbane International, Abu Dhabi Open and Stuttgart Open. Rybakina has a strong foothold over her serve, which helps her dictate play and control the momentum of the game.

The Kazakh's powerful groundstrokes are her biggest weapon, hitting the ball hard from both wings, especially her forehand, which helps her dictate rallies. With such momentum, Rybakina is one of the favourites for the Roland Garros title.

