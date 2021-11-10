Jannik Sinner's coach says he does not regret splitting from Novak Djokovic, reveals the Serb "squinted before hitting the ball" in his youth

Jannik Sinner's coach Ricardo Piatti recently revealed he does not regret letting go of the opportunity to coach Novak Djokovic full-time. Piatti also shed some light on one of Djokovic's physical deficiencies during the early phase of his career.

Piatti briefly served as Djokovic's coach between 2005 and 2006. However, he was relieved of his duties since he could not commit to the Serb on a full-time basis.

Although Piatti currently coaches one of the future stars of tennis in the shape of Jannik Sinner, many believe the Italian missed a trick by parting ways with Djokovic.

However, in a recent conversation with MSN, Piatti claimed he does not regret his decision. Piatti further revealed that Srdjan Djokovic -- Novak Djokovic's father -- "demanded absolute dedication" from the Italian towards his son, which was a problem due to commitments to other young players.

"Absolutely not (when asked if he regrets giving up coaching Djokovic)," Piatti said. "His father demanded of me absolute dedication. But I'm loyal to my kids. And I couldn't split myself."

Piatti also served as Ivan Ljubicic's coach from 1997 to 2012. The 63-year-old revealed that his association with Ljubicic could have caused some tension with Novak Djokovic's camp since Croatia and Serbia had been at war not too long ago.

"Plus there was a problem," Piatti added. "Ljubicic is Croatian of Bosnian origin, Novak is Serbian. The war in the Balkans had just ended, and in those two countries certain things still weigh a lot. It was right to let go."

Piatti missed out on the chance to win a Grand Slam with Djokovic, but he hopes to achieve that feat with his current charge Jannik Sinner.

"Winning a Grand Slam remains a dream, which I share with Jannik today," he continued. "The search for the Holy Grail continues."

During the interview, Piatti also revealed that when Novak Djokovic was young he used to squint before hitting the ball, due to which the Italian advised the Serb's family to consult an ophthalmologist.

Piatti shed some light on Novak Djokovic's eye issue from his early days

"We had been together for a year and a half," Piatti said. "I realized that he always squinted before hitting the ball, and I advised family members to send him to the ophthalmologist. Result: he had two diopters less."

“There will be other champions" - Ricardo Piatti on tennis after Federer, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic's retirements

Ricardo Piatti was also asked for his two cents on the GOAT debate and what he thinks could happen to tennis once Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic call it a day.

The Italian asserted that tennis would find new champions just like it did after Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, and Pete Sampras retired. Piatti reckons people must not worry about the state of tennis after the Big 3's retirement as the sport is greater than individuals.

“There will be other champions," Piatti said. "It is enough to safeguard the spirit of the game, without absurd changes of rules. We've had moments like these before, when McEnroe and Borg ended, when Sampras ended. Let's not wrap our heads. Tennis is stronger than any single player."

Edited by Arvind Sriram