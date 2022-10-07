Japan Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Soonwoo Kwon preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Frances Tiafoe vs Soonwoo Kwon.

Date: October 8, 2022.

Tournament: Japan Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $1,953,285.

Frances Tiafoe vs Soonwoo Kwon preview

Tiafoe pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Fourth seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Soonwoo Kwon from South Korea for a place in the final of the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open.

The American has been in fine form these last few weeks, starting at the US Open and then the Laver Cup to the ongoing ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo, where he is yet to drop a set and has beaten the likes of Yasutaka Uchiyama and Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The American dispatched Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. He did not give Kecmanovic any respite throughout the match and was able to break his opponent's serve four times.

Soonwoo Kwon was as impressive as Tiafoe in his quarterfinal, beating Spain's Pedro Martinez in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. The South Korean broke his opponent's serve five times during the match while saving a break point of his own to move into his first semifinal of the season.

Kwon had earlier beaten the likes of sixth seed Alex de Minaur and McKenzie McDonald on his way to the quarterfinals.

Frances Tiafoe vs Soonwoo Kwon head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Kwon 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair have only previously squared off at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the American won in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Soonwoo Kwon odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Soonwoo Kwon prediction

Soonwoo Kwon in action against Miomir Kecmanovic in the Davis Cup.

Tiafoe has been in the form of his life since the beginning of the US Open, beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal to grow in confidence. This is evident in the way he is playing currently.

In the quarterfinal against Kecmanovic, he won 75% of his points on his first serve with the help of six aces, whilst using his powerful shots from the baseline to overpower his opponent.

Kwon is a solid baseliner and has flat groundstrokes which have aided him well throughout the event. However, he might not have enough in his arsenal to get the better of Tiafoe. He will need to step up and take some risks if he is to have a chance of making it to the title clash.

Given his form and prowess, expect Tiafoe to get the better of the South Korean and make his way to the final.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.

