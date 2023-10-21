Japan Open 2023: Aslan Karatsev vs Shintaro Mochizuki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Aslan Karatsev vs Shintaro Mochizuki

Date: October 21, 2023

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aslan Karatsev vs Shintaro Mochizuki preview

World No. 50 Aslan Karatsev will take on World No. 215 Shintaro Mochizuki in the semifinal of the Japan Open on Saturday.

The Russian has had a decent season so far, chalking up 30 wins from 51 matches and semifinal appearances at the Madrid Masters, Maharashtra Open, and the Zhuhai Championships. He also reached the third round at the US Open.

The 30-year-old entered the Japan Open on the back of a tough first-round exit at the Shanghai Masters. He began his campaign in Tokyo with a hard-fought win over Frances Tifoe and then overpowered the likes of Zhizhen Zhang and Alex De Minuar en route to the semifinal. Karatsev defeated Australia's De Minaur in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

On the other hand, Shintaro Mochizuki has amassed 36 wins from 65 matches and had a title-winning run at the Barletta Challenger. He also reached the semifinals at the Ostrava Challenger.

The 20-year-old Japanese player has been sensational at the Japan Open so far. He began his campaign with a win over Tomas Martin Etchevery before beating the likes Taylor Fritz and Alexei Popyrin en route to the last four. Mochizuki defeated Australia's Popyrin in three- sets, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Aslan Karatsev vs Shintaro Mochizuki head-to-head

The head-to-head between Karatsev and Mochizuki is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Aslan Karatsev vs Shintaro Mochizuki odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aslan Karatsev -400 -1.5(-135) Under 20.5(-110) Shintaro Mochizuki +290 +1.5(-105) Over 20.5(-130)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Aslan Karatsev vs Shintaro Mochizuki prediction

Both Aslan Karatsev and Shintaro Mochizuki have shown great form in the ongoing ATP 500 event, making this match a thrilling encounter.

Known for his powerful groundstrokes and aggressive playing style, Karatsev has made his mark on the ATP Tour. His recent semifinal appearance in Zhuhai also demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level. Karatsev's strong serve and ability to dictate play from the baseline will be key weapons against Mochizuki.

On the other side of the net will be Japanese sensation Shintaro Mochizuki, who has been making waves in his home country. With 36 wins from 65 matches in 2023, Mochizuki has shown great promise. He is through to the semifinals of an ATP 500 event for the first time in his career. Mochizuki's agility, speed, and ability to construct points strategically will be crucial in countering Karatsev's power.

Karatsev and Mochizuki have never faced each other on the main tour, making this matchup even more intriguing. Both players will be eager to assert their dominance and secure a spot in the final. Considering their performances in the tournament so far, Karatsev enters the match as the favorite.

His experience and aggressive style of play give him an edge. Mochizuki's determination and support from the home crowd could make the match a thrilling affair, but the Russian should have enough firepower to come out on top.

Pick: Karatsev to win in three sets