Japan Open 2023: Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton

Date: October 20, 2023

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul preview

Ben Shelton in action at the Shanghai Masters

Ben Shelton will take on fifth seed Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open.

Shelton entered the ATP 500 event following a last-eight run at the Shanghai Masters. The American started the Japan Open by beating Taro Daniel 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) despite being a set down.

He then faced Jordan Thompson in the second round and made the first break of the match. However, the Aussie broke back and later saved another break point as the set went to a tie-break. Thompson won it 7-5 to take the first set.

Shelton bounced back and made a decisive break of serve in the second and third sets to register a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 win and reach the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Paul entered the Japan Open as the fifth seed after losing in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters. The American faced Daniel Altmaier in the first round and came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 to set up a second-round fixture against his compatriot Mackenzie McDonald.

Paul had two break points in the sixth game of the opening set, but McDonald saved both of them. However, the 26-year-old broke serve in the final game of the set to win it 6-4 and take the lead in the match.

Paul was dominant in the second set and broke McDonald's serve twice to win it 6-2 and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Open.

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 1-1. Their most recent encounter came in the fourth round of the US Open, with Shelton winning 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul predictions

Paul may be the highest-ranked player, but him and Shelton are quite evenly matched and we could have a very interesting match on our hands.

Paul has been quite strong on his first serve so far in Tokyo, winning 58 out of 69 points (84 percent) with 13 aces to his name. The American will look to make the most out of his serve and attacking forehand. His return game will have to be at its best if he is to overcome the big-serving Shelton.

The 21-year-old has served 18 aces so far in Tokyo and has won 94 out of 122 points on his first serve (77 percent). However, he has also served 11 double-faults and will have to be careful not to serve too many of those.

Shelton's serve is a key weapon and he will aim to be as dominant on it as he can. The American's hitting, speed, and net game will also come in very handy.

In the end, it could come down to composure and while Shelton came out on top in the last meeting the two, Paul's experience might just see him come out on top.

Pick: Paul to win in three sets.