Japan Open 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Tommy Paul vs Daniel Altmaier

The Asian swing is about to culminate with the start of the 2023 Japan Open this week.

Top players contesting the tournament include Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz and Tommy Paul. All of them are fighting for the remaining four ATP Finals spots.

Six singles matches are scheduled for the first day of the tournament, along with a couple of doubles ties. Here are the predictions for four key singles matches to take place on Day 1 of the Japan Open:

#1 - Tommy Paul vs Daniel Altmaier

It has been a career-best season for Paul so far. He reached his maiden Grand Slam and Masters semifinal at the Australian Open and the Canadian Open, respectively. The American also achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 12.

However, Paul has yet to lay his hands on a winner's trophy this season. He came close to doing so twice, but lost both championship matches he contested this year. It has been a year to remember for Altmaier as well. The German cracked the top 50 of the ATP rankings and made it to his first Masters quarterfinal.

But their results speak for themselves. Paul has almost thrice as many wins as Altmaier this year. While the former made it to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters last week, the latter bowed out in the first round. The American will be expected to make a winning start at the Japan Open.

Predicted winner: Tommy Paul

#2 - Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Aleksandar Vukic

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the eighth seed at the 2023 Japan Open.

It has been a season to forget for Auger-Aliassime. Around this time last year, he kicked off a 16-match winning streak, which fetched him three titles. Now, he's on a four-match losing streak heading into the Japan Open and has won just one match since the start of June.

Injuries and loss of form have dealt a huge blow to Auger-Aliassime's confidence. With quite a few points to defend over the next few weeks, if he doesn't string together a few wins, his ranking will take a huge hit.

Vukic, meanwhile, has reached a final this year, unlike Auger-Aliassime. Until last year, the Australian would've been considered the underdog in this match-up.

However, given how Auger-Aliassime has performed over the last few months, Vukic has a decent shot at victory. Unless the Canadian rediscovers his old form, an early exit from the Japan Open is on the horizon.

Predicted winner: Aleksandar Vukic

#3 - Mackenzie McDonald vs Max Purcell

McDonald's results have been quite inconsistent. He made headlines at the start of the year following his win over Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Australian Open, which ended the Spaniard's title defense.

McDonald then went on a six-match losing streak in the middle of the season and didn't win a single match on clay. Later in the year, he reached his first quarterfinal at the Masters level at the Canadian Open.

Purcell's results in singles have been slightly better this year. He nabbed his first win over a top 10 player, cracked the top 40 of the rankings and advanced to his maiden Masters quarterfinal.

However, aside from his quarterfinal run in Cincinnati, Purcell hasn't done much. He's also on a five-match losing streak at present. Hence, this contest tilts in McDonald's favor.

Predicted winner: Mackenzie McDonald

#4 - Marcos Giron vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Marcos Giron had to go through the qualifiers at the 2023 Japan Open.

Giron's highlights of the year include a third-round showing at the Canadian Open as a qualifier. He also made it to the quarterfinals of four ATP 250 events. Nishioka reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the French Open. He recently finished as the runner-up at the Zhuhai Championships.

Both had a successful 2022 season, but haven't replicated that form to achieve similar results this year. Nishioka will have the Japan Open crowd firmly in his corner as the home favorite.

Giron defeated a couple of local players to qualify for the main draw here, so the crowd being against him shouldn't bother him that much. The American has upset a couple of players ranked higher than him this year, but Nishioka has the game to make it past him.

Predicted winner: Yoshihito Nishioka