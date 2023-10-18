Japan Open 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs Diego Schwartzman

Day 4 of the Japan Open will see the second round of the men's singles event conclude, as four quarterfinal spots are up for grabs.

Top seed and defending champion Taylor Fritz will be eager to book his place in the last eight as he takes on local boy Shintaro Mochuzuki while fourth seed Alex de Minaur will take on Diego Schwartzman. The likes of Zhizhen Zhang and Cristian Garin will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 4 of the Japan Open.

#1. Alex de Minaur vs Diego Schwartzman

Fourth seed Alex de Minaur will take on Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Aussie winning their previous encounter 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the Queen's Club Championships.

De Minaur survived a scare from Jack Draper in the first round, winning 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1) while Schwartzman made easy work of his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo, beating him 6-4, 6-1.

The Aussie has had a pretty decent 2023 season so far, with 40 wins out of 62 matches. Schwartzman, on the other hand, has won just 13 out of 36 fixtures. While the Argentine can give De Minaur a good fight on his day, the Aussie's form should see him win the match and reach the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Predicted Winner: Alex de Minaur

#2. Zhizhen Zhang vs Aslan Karatsev

Zhizhen Zhang will face Aslan Karatsev in the second round of the Japan Open. It will be the third encounter between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

Zhang came back from a set down to beat Shanghai champion Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the opening round while Karatsev stunned sixth seed Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Both players have won 19 matches so far this season, with the Chinese having played 35 matches compared to the Russian's 36. Both Zhang and Karatsev have produced some promising performances so far, and either of the two are capable of winning what will expected to be a thrilling contest.

Predicted Winner: Zhizhen Zhang

#3. Cristian Garin vs Alexei Popyrin

Qualifier Cristian Garin will be up against Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the Japan Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Garin booked his place in the Round of 16 of the ATP 500 event with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Sho Shimabukuro. Popyrin, on the other hand, ousted seventh seed Karen Khachanov. Both players have won 21 matches so far this season, with the Chilean playing 38 matches while the Aussie has played 40.

Garin and Popyrin have both have a few good runs so far in 2023. However, the former's slightly better form over the past month or two should see him edge out the latter and reach the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Predicted Winner: Cristian Garin