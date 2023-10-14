Japan Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixtutre: (6) Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: October 16, 2023

Tournament: Japan Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Sixth-seed Frances Tiafoe and Aslan Karatsev will lock horns in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

Tiafoe has been putting in the hard yards to secure a big result on the main tour. He's managed to garner 37 wins from 55 matches and title-winning runs at the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships, the Stuttgart Open, and the United Cup. He also reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 25-year-old will enter Tokyo on the back of a surprising four-match losing streak. He faced setbacks in the Davis Cup Finals, losing both of his round-robin matches while representing the United States.

Furthermore, he couldn't get over the line against Lorenzo Songeo in Shanghai, with the Italian outlasting him in three sets (2-6, 6-2, 6-3).

On the other hand, Aslan Karatsev has amassed 28 wins from 48 matches and semifinal runs at the Maharashtra Open, Madrid Open, and Zhuhai Championships. He also reached the third round at the 2023 US Open.

The 30-year-old made an excellent run in Zhuhai. He outclassed the likes of Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie en route to the last four, but eventually fell prey to Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets.

Karatsev will be eager to build on his recent performances and make a notable impact at the Japan Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Karatsev 2-0. He defeated the Russian most recently at the 2023 Citi Open in Washington.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Sixth-seeded Frances Tiafoe will face off against Aslan Karatsev in an engrossing first-round encounter at the Japan Open. Both players bring their unique skill sets to the table, making this match a highly anticipated showdown.

Tiafoe has had a solid season, securing 37 wins from 55 matches. Known for his explosive athleticism and powerful groundstrokes, he likes to catch his opponents off guard from the baseline.

The American's ability to generate winners makes him a formidable opponent. Despite a recent four-match losing streak, his past successes highlight his potential to excel on the big stage.

On the other side of the net, Karatsev has also had a commendable season, with 28 wins from 48 matches. His game is characterized by his powerful serve and heavy shot-making skills.

The Russian possesses the ability to turn defense into attack and doesn't shy away from indulging in long rallies. His recent performance in Zhuhai demonstrates his capability to challenge higher-ranked opponents.

Considering their contrasting styles, Tiafoe's offensive game could pose a challenge for Karatsev. However, regular unforced errors and a lack of intent from the word go could give his opponent a chance to sniff out his weaknesses.

Tiafoe is favored to come out on top. His experience in big matches and aggressive playing style give him the edge in this first-round clash at the Japan Open.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.