Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Zizou Bergs

Date: September 27, 2025

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Zizou Bergs preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Zizou Bergs in the second round of the Japan Open 2025.

Alcaraz commenced his quest for a title in Tokyo against Sebastian Baez. The former's 2-0 headstart was negated following the latter's efforts to get back on serve. The Spaniard then suffered an injury scare after rolling his left ankle, clutching it until medical personnel arrived to look after him.

Alcaraz continued the match after receiving treatment. He went on a three-game run towards the end of the set to clinch it. He continued to outplay Baez in the second set as well, breaking his serve twice to register a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Bergs was up against Alejandro Tabilo in his opener here, who had just won the title at the Hangzhou Open a couple of days ago. Tabilo clinched the first set in a hurry, handing out a breadstick to take control of the proceedings.

Bergs went down a break at the start of the second set but didn't let Tabilo amass another big lead. He managed to level the score, and then claimed the set in the ensuing tie-break to force a decider. The third set also went down to the wire, with Bergs edging out his opponent in the tie-break to wrap up a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) comeback win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Zizou Bergs odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz





Zizou Bergs







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Zizou Bergs at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alcaraz powered through his injury to make a winning debut in Tokyo. He altered his tactics after his movement was impaired due to his injured ankle. Relying on his serve and forehand for the most part, he turned into a purely offensive shotmaker to get the job done.

Bergs found himself on the backfoot against Hangzhou champion Tabilo but turned the tables on him as the match progressed with his fightback. He won 72 percent of his first serve points and fired 12 aces. He improved his record for the season to 25-22, and to 19-14 on hardcourts.

Bergs has a 1-7 career record against top 10 players. His only win came against a slumping Andrey Rublev in Miami earlier this year. Alcaraz has a 51-4 record against everyone outside the top 10 this season, and has won his last 29 matches against them.

Alcaraz's overall record this year stands at an impressive 63-7, with a 30-5 record on hardcourts. Even an injury couldn't stop him from winning in the previous round. Provided his injury isn't too serious, he should be able to deal with Bergs quite comfortably based on their respective results this year.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

