Japan Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Bianca Andreescu vs Viktorija Golubic

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 (Tuesday, October 14) of the Japan Open 2025. The first day of the tournament saw star headliner Naomi Osaka kicking off her campaign with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Sonobe Wakana.

Defending champion Suzan Lamens comfortably beat Emiliana Arango 6-1, 6-2. Katie Boulter scored the biggest upset of the day by knocking out second seed Linda Noskova.

Quite a few well-known names are in the fray on Tuesday. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the women's singles matches set for Day 2 of the Japan Open 2025:

#1. Bianca Andreescu vs Viktorija Golubic

Andreescu is currently in the midst of yet another comeback. After an injury forced her to pull out of the Canadian Open, she returned to action at the China Open. She was bundled out in the first round by Anna Bondar. She failed to qualify for last week's Wuhan Open, going out in the final qualifying round.

Golubic's Asian swing started with a first-round exit from the China Open. She then dropped down to the WTA 125 level, and won the title in Suzhou. The Japan Open will be her first tournament since then.

They've split their previous two meetings. Andreescu won their first duel at the US Open 2021 in three sets, while Golubic had the last laugh at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals a year later. Despite being frequently injured, the Canadian has outperformed Golubic this year at the WTA level, and thus will be the favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Bianca Andreescu

#2. Alycia Parks vs Dalma Galfi

Alycia Parks at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Parks' tallied her best result this year at the Monterrey Open, a WTA 500 tournament, where she made the semifinals. However, she hasn't won a match since then and has arrived at the Japan Open on a six-match losing streak.

Galfi came through the qualifying rounds of the Japan Open with wins over Kyoka Okamura and Taylor Townsend. A third-round showing at Wimbledon remains her best result on the main tour this year. While Galfi has underperformed on the WTA Tour compared to Parks this year, the latter's recent form makes her the underdog in their first career meeting.

Predicted winner: Dalma Galfi

#3. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Katie Volynets

Bouzas Maneiro has put together a career-best season, compiling a 26-22 record this year. She reached the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open and Wimbledon, and the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. She recently made the third round of the China Open and lost to Iva Jovic in the second round of the Wuhan Open.

Volyents has only nine main draw wins at the WTA level this year. She secured her place in the main draw of the Japan Open with wins over Hayu Kinoshita and Kimberly Birrell. She has a 1-9 record against top 50 players this year, which makes an upset win over Bouzas Maneiro, ranked No. 40, a little far-fetched.

Predicted winner: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

