Japan Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Holger Rune vs (Q) Ethan Quinn

Date: September 27, 2025

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn preview

Holger Rune at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Holger Rune will lock horns with qualifier Ethan Quinn in the second round of the Japan Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Rune kicked off his campaign in Tokyo against Hamad Medjedovic. The Dane was off to a slow start, losing the first three games of the opening set. However, he recovered with his own three-game run and matched his opponent shot for shot to force a tie-break.

Rune overcame a 4-1 deficit in the tie-break and then saved a set point before snatching the set from his opponent's grasp. He sprinted towards the finish line after that, conceding only one game in the second set to register a 7-6 (1), 6-1 victory.

Ad

Quinn scored wins over Yuta Shimizu and Mattia Bellucci in the qualifying rounds to book his place in the main draw of the Japan Open. He was up against fellow American Alex Michelsen in the first round.

Both players remained steady during their service games for most of the first set. Michelsen was serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, and that's when Quinn made his move. He snagged a break of serve to capture the set. A four-game run in the second set sealed the match in his favor, scoring a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Ad

Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-130) Ethan Quinn +210 -1.5 (+375) Under 22.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Ethan Quinn at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Quinn arrived here on a three-match losing skid but raised his level to beat Michelsen. He didn't face a single break point during the contest and tallied his fourth win against a top 50 player this year.

Ad

Rune dug deep to steal the first set against Medjedovic in the previous round and ran away with the match after that. He improved his record for the season to 30-19 with the win, and to 18-11 on hardcourts. His best result on the surface has been a runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Masters.

Quinn will now aim to win consecutive matches at the ATP level for the second time this year. He has a 1-4 career record against top 20 players, with his only win coming after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to an injury during their first-round showdown at the French Open earlier this year.

Ad

While Rune has been a little inconsistent this year, he will still be the favorite to win against Quinn. The latter is yet to prove himself against established players. While he has the game to challenge Rune, sustaining that level until the end could prove to be a tall order for him for now.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More