Japan Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Holger Rune vs (Q) Ethan Quinn
Date: September 27, 2025
Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,226,470
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn preview
Third seed Holger Rune will lock horns with qualifier Ethan Quinn in the second round of the Japan Open 2025.
Rune kicked off his campaign in Tokyo against Hamad Medjedovic. The Dane was off to a slow start, losing the first three games of the opening set. However, he recovered with his own three-game run and matched his opponent shot for shot to force a tie-break.
Rune overcame a 4-1 deficit in the tie-break and then saved a set point before snatching the set from his opponent's grasp. He sprinted towards the finish line after that, conceding only one game in the second set to register a 7-6 (1), 6-1 victory.
Quinn scored wins over Yuta Shimizu and Mattia Bellucci in the qualifying rounds to book his place in the main draw of the Japan Open. He was up against fellow American Alex Michelsen in the first round.
Both players remained steady during their service games for most of the first set. Michelsen was serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, and that's when Quinn made his move. He snagged a break of serve to capture the set. A four-game run in the second set sealed the match in his favor, scoring a 7-5, 6-2 win.
Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn prediction
Quinn arrived here on a three-match losing skid but raised his level to beat Michelsen. He didn't face a single break point during the contest and tallied his fourth win against a top 50 player this year.
Rune dug deep to steal the first set against Medjedovic in the previous round and ran away with the match after that. He improved his record for the season to 30-19 with the win, and to 18-11 on hardcourts. His best result on the surface has been a runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Masters.
Quinn will now aim to win consecutive matches at the ATP level for the second time this year. He has a 1-4 career record against top 20 players, with his only win coming after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to an injury during their first-round showdown at the French Open earlier this year.
While Rune has been a little inconsistent this year, he will still be the favorite to win against Quinn. The latter is yet to prove himself against established players. While he has the game to challenge Rune, sustaining that level until the end could prove to be a tall order for him for now.
Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.