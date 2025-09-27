Japan Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Holger Rune vs (PR) Jenson Brooksby

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Holger Rune at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Holger Rune will face Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2025.

Trending

Rune got his campaign in Tokyo underway with a 7-6 (7), 6-1 win over Hamad Medjedovic. He was up against qualifier Ethan Quinn in the second round. The Dane snagged a break of serve in the very first game of the match, holding on to that lead until the end to clinch the first set.

Rune appeared to be in a hurry to wrap up the proceedings after racing to a 5-0 lead in the second set within minutes. Quinn put up a fight by going on a two-game run but that wasn't enough. Rune served out the contest on his second attempt to score a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Brooksby upset sixth seed Ugo Humbert in the first round here, beating him 7-6 (4), 6-3. He took on Luciano Darderi in the second round. The American was under pressure for most of the opening set but raised his level when it mattered.

Brooksby overcame a break deficit to force a tie-break, in which he saved three set points on the trot before claiming the set himself. After a nail-biting finish to the opening set, he didn't encounter any resistance from Darderi in the next set, sweeping six games in a row for a 7-6 (7), 6-1 win.

Holger Rune vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -220 +1.5 (-600) Over 22.5 (-105) Jenson Brooksby +170 -1.5 (+325) Under 22.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Darderi had Brooksby on the ropes in the first set but the latter turned the tables to first win the set, and then the match. He won 76 percent of points on the back of his first serve and dropped his serve only once. Rune had a comfortable day at the office against Quinn, getting the job done without much fuss.

Neither player has dropped a set this week so far. Rune has a 31-19 record this year, with a 19-11 record on hardcourts. Brooksby's record for the year stands at 18-12, with a 7-8 record on hardcourts. The American was unranked when he returned to the tour this year and has already cracked the top 100.

Brooksby has a 4-6 record against top 20 players this season. He has given them plenty of grief with his counterpunching style of play. He could certainly frustrate Rune, who has lost quite a few matches to players ranked far lower than him. He has lost four matches on hardcourts to players ranked outside the top 50, and Brooksby could potentially be the latest player to upset him.

Pick: Jenson Brooksby to win in three sets.

