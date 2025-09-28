Japan Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: September 29, 2025

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Second-seed Taylor Fritz of the United States will take on compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the semifinals of Japan Open on Monday, September 29.

Fritz had to endure a difficult three-setter in the second round against Gabriel Diallo. He then beat Nuno Borges 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the round of 16, and then prevailed over Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the quarterfinals. It has not been an easy ride for the American, but he has managed to continue his run so far.

Jenson Brooksby beat Ugo Humbert 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the second round. He then got the better of Luciano Darderi 7-6 (7) 6-1 in the third round and then caused a huge upset to oust Holger Rune, the third seed, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Fritz and Brooksby have clashed against each other on three occasions so far, with the former winning two of those matches. Fritz thus leads their head-to-head 2-1 at the moment.

Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Fritz will look to dominate with his serve and forehand in the match against Brooksby. The American will turn 28 next month and should be at the peak of his powers at the moment. He won a couple of grass-court tournaments earlier this year and reached the Wimbledon semifinals as well.

The second seed has one of the most potent serve-and-forehand combinations in world tennis at the moment and Brooksby should find it really difficult to deal with that. The 24-year-old has the ability to extend rallies from the baseline and has a decent return of serve as well.

However, that might not prove to be enough for him on Monday. He will need to match Fritz stroke for stroke on a moderately fast hard court in Tokyo. The chances of his doing so are considerably slim. He should, therefore, find it really difficult to cause another upset on the day. However, he could very well be able to extend the match into a third set.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

