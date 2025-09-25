Japan Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges

Date: September 26, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Japan Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges preview

Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Fritz enters Tokyo riding the consistency of a high-level campaign. With a 2025 record of 44 wins and 17 losses, he’s collected two titles on grass (ATP 250 events in Stuttgart and Eastbourne) and remained inside the Top 5 all season.

His grass form has been exceptional, and he’s carried enough momentum into the hard-court season to be considered dangerous on any surface.

Borges, ranked World No. 51, comes in with a tougher slate. His 2025 record sits close at 24-26. He is facing a season marked by multiple early exits. Borges showed flashes earlier in the year, but lately has struggled to string deep runs together. He’ll be looking to reverse that trajectory in Japan.

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

Fritz and Borges have faced each other once on the ATP Tour, with Fritz leading the head-to-head 1-0. Their only meeting came at Delray Beach in 2024, where the American secured a straight-sets win, 7-6(5), 6-4, in the Round of 16 on outdoor hard courts.

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Taylor Fritz -625 -4.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-118) Nuno Borges +400 +4.5 (-140) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges prediction

Nuno Borges at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Fritz enters the second round in Tokyo after a gritty 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) win over Gabriel Diallo, surviving a potential upset to advance. Meanwhile, Borges avoided a string of losses by battling through his opening match, edging past Yosuke Watanuki 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to stay alive.

Fritz showed poise under pressure in Tokyo, while Borges’s form has been inconsistent, with several early-match collapses lately. Fritz also carries confidence from a strong post-US Open stint, including his clutch win in the Laver Cup over world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

That said, Borges is dangerous when in rhythm, but his margin for error is thin here. Ultimately, Fritz’s sharper matchplay and ability to control tempo should see him through. Expect a straight-sets win, perhaps with Borges threatening to steal a set if he finds a groove briefly.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets

