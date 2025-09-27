Japan Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda preview

Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Taylor Fritz will lock horns with fellow American Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2025.

Fritz staged a comeback to beat Gabriel Diallo 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in his opener here. He was up against Nuno Borges in the second round. The pair started the match by trading breaks of serve but remained steady during their service games for most of the opening set after that.

Fritz managed to avoid a tie-break by breaking Borges' serve in the final game of the set to take it. The American was down a break twice in the second set but fought back on each occasion to get back on level terms. He came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to win the match 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Korda fought past Marcos Giron with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win to reach the second round, where he was up against home favorite Sho Shimabukuro. The American dished out a breadstick to capture the first set without a fuss. He encountered some resistance from his opponent in the second set but managed to snag a solitary break of serve to record a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Fritz leads their rivalry 2-1. Korda won their most recent encounter at the Canadian Open 2024 in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz

-275 +1.5 (-800) Over 22.5 (-140) Sebastian Korda +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the Winston-Salem Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players staged a comeback to win their first-round matches, and then got the job done in straight sets to win their next match. Korda had a relatively easier time in the second round compared to Fritz. He didn't drop his serve even once, and won 80 percent of points on the back of his first serve.

Fritz had a good day on serve as well, firing 15 aces and winning 84 percent of his first serve points. He has been on a roll lately, beating recently crowned US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz to lead Team World to victory at the Laver Cup.

Korda's trying to get his season back on track after his recent injury woes. While he trails in his head-to-head with Fritz, he has won the pair's only meeting on hardcourts, which was also their most recent showdown. Both of Fritz's wins have come on clay.

Both tend to play in similar fashion, hitting big serves and blasting even bigger forehands. However, Fritz tends to be more consistent with his shotmaking. Given his form this year, he will be the favorite to beat Korda, who also has a 5-12 record against top 10 players on hardcourts.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

