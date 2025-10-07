Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste
Date: October 8, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste preview
Jessica Pegula will face Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the Wuhan Open.
Pegula has showcased her efficiency by securing title-winning runs in Austin, Charleston and Bad Homburg. She also secured runner-up finishes in Miami and Adelaide this year. The American was two wins away from claiming the honours in New York, but Aryna Sabalenka stood in her way in the semifinal.
Pegula will enter Wuhan after a semifinal appearance in Beijing. She ground out hard-fought wins over Emma Raducanu and Emma Navarro in the inital few rounds, but couldn't tip the scales in her favor against Linda Noskova. The Czech youngster defeated her in three-sets, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(6).
Meanwhile, Hailey Baptiste has tried to raise the bar with her performances this year. After a quarterfinal exit in Auckland, she reached the fourth round in Paris and second round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Naomi Osaka, the Japanese pro defeated her at the US Open this year.
Baptiste entered Wuhan after a first round exit in Beijing. She started her campaign with a resilient win over Ashlyn Krueger, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. The American won 73% of her first serve points and saved three break points against Krueger.
Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head
Pegula leads the head-to-head against Baptiste 2-0. She defeated the American most recently at the 2022 Citi Open in Washington.
Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste prediction
Pegula deserves credit for maintaining her consistency this year. She's bounced back despite facing multiple roadblocks on tour. The American held her nerve to reach the semifinals in Beijing last week and will be keen to build momentum in Wuhan.
Baptiste, on the contrary, put up steady performances at the Majors this year. She's moving in the right direction, but needs to strategize better against higher-ranked opponents on tour. The American garnered a remarkable comeback win against Krueger and needs to begin well against Pegula.
Considering their recent results and record on hard courts, Pegula will have a clear edge to win this bout. She should be able to outlast a tricky opponent in the second round and begin with a win on Wednesday.
Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.
Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.
Tip 2: Baptiste to register more aces than Pegula.