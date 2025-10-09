Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match details

Fixture: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Jessica Pegula will lock horns with surprise quarterfinalist Katerina Siniakova for a spot in the last-four at the 2025 Wuhan Open.

Pegula, the sixth seed at this year's tournament, came into the Asian swing with a steady season to show for. She had made the US Open semifinal and lifted three titles (two at the WTA 500 level).

In China, she has been tested. She has played seven matches, six of which have been three-set marathons. She was a semifinalist in Beijing and has beaten Hailey Baptiste and Ekaterina Alexandrova in Wuhan to improve her win-loss to 48-18.

Siniakova has already picked up five wins in Wuhan. (Source: Getty)

Siniakova, meanwhile, has also shown flashes of her best form in 2025. She posted the 11th top-10 win of her career over Zheng Qinwen at Wimbledon and has lifted a WTA 125k crown at Warsaw since. Her overall win-loss for the year stands at 35-21.

For the Czech, Wuhan has turned into a happy hunting ground. She has already picked up five wins (including two in the qualification rounds). In the main draw, she has upset Diana Shnaider, Maya Join and Iva Jovic to make her biggest quarterfinal of the season.

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Pegula leads Siniakova in their current head-to-head with a 4-1 margin. She has won their last three meetings, the latest of which came at Bad Homburg earlier this year.

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova odds

(Odds to be updated)

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Pegula to win

Tip 2: Straight sets match

Tip 3: Less than 22 games

Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Pegula has played some tough three-setters in China. (Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula enjoys playing in quick conditions as her flat groundstrokes fly through the air. Her game, however, has been up-and-down of late. She has been pushed into three-setters in her last seven matches and has even played tiebreakers in six of them.

The good news for the American though is that she has managed to find a way to get over the line more often than not. In her two matches here too, she has problem-solved on court and scored wins despite not playing her best tennis.

Against Katerina Siniakova though, Pegula faces an opponent unlike her last two. The Czech employs a strong counter-punching game and does not give away too many free points.

It will then come down to the American to be patient in the rallies. She will have to find the right balance between being aggressive but not reckless with her shots. And that's where he wealth of experience playing on the big stage may come to her rescue.

Prediction: Pegula in two tight sets

