Jiangxi Open 2023 Final: Marie Bouzkova vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Marie Bouzkova vs Katerina Siniakova.

Date: October 22, 2023.

Tournament: Jiangxi Open 2023.

Round: Final.

Venue: Nanchang, China.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $259,303.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Marie Bouzkova vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Marie Bouzkova in action at the US Open

Third seed Marie Bouzkova will face Katerina Siniakova in the final of the Jiangxi Open on Sunday (October 22).

Bouzkova started the WTA 250 tournament against Lichtenstein's Kathinka von Deichmann and thrashed her 6-1, 6-1. She then defeated Amina Anshba 7-5, 6-0 to book her place in the quarterfinal.

The Czech then thrashed Camila Osorio 6-0, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Diana Shnaider. The first set saw a few service breaks but Bouzkova managed to clinch it 7-6(5) to take the lead in the match. She dominated the second set and won it 6-2 to book her place in the Jiangxi Open final.

Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova started the WTA 250 event with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Wang Yuhan and followed it up by ousting seventh seed Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

The Czech faced Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinal but received a walkover to the final four after the German was forced to withdraw from the match due to injury.

Siniakova faced Leylah Fernandez in the semifinal and won a tightly-contested opening set 7-5. The second set, like the first, saw a few service breaks but the Czech clinched it 6-4 to reach her third summit clash of 2023.

Marie Bouzkova vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Siniakova leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten Bouzkova 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the 2021 French Open.

Marie Bouzkova vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Odds will be updated when released.

Marie Bouzkova vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Neither player has dropped a set so far during the tournament and we could have an interesting final in Nanchang on our hands.

Bouzkova has won 107 out of 155 points on her first serve so far at the Jiangxi Open, with seven aces to her name. The Czech has an effective serve and will aim to fetch as many free points as she can. Her on-court movement will also come in very handy.

Siniakova has won 94 out of 148 points on her first serve so far in the tournament with eight aces to her name. However, she has also served 21 double faults and cannot afford too many of those against someone like Bouzkova, who is a superior player to her on paper.

Siniakova will have to be as aggressive as she can in order to defeat her compatriot. The Czech's transitions from defense to offense and vice versa, and persistent changes of pace will also come in very handy.

While Siniakova's performance so far has been nothing short of admirable, Bouzkova's intensity might be a little too much for her to handle.

Pick: Bouzkova to win in straight sets.