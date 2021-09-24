John McEnroe calls Roger Federer "a total class act", says Laver Cup "brings something new to the table "

John McEnroe believes Roger Federer and Rod Laver's association with the Laver Cup greatly increases the value of the tournament. McEnroe, who is reprising his role as captain of Team World this year, also expressed his delight at being able to participate in a team event in tennis.

Federer is the brainchild behind the Laver Cup. The Swiss was influenced by the Ryder Cup team competition in golf and aspired to set up something similar in tennis. Federer had the support of his agency -- Team8 -- as well as Rod Laver, who, took great interest in the tournament.

The Laver Cup first took place in 2017 and was officially recognized as an ATP-sanctioned tournament in 2019. The event features two teams, Team Europe and Team World, under the guidance of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, respectively.

During the pre-tournament press conference on Thursday, McEnroe was asked to describe the passion he felt during his playing days and how it's different to what he now feels as a team captain at the Laver Cup. The seven-time Major champion pointed out that he does not see much of a difference given his immense love for team events.

"I think it's pretty similar, actually," McEnroe said. "I love team events. I played team sports as a kid. Loved Davis Cup, had a lot more meaning when I was playing it, I think."

The American believes that the Laver Cup is a breath of fresh air, mainly due to the presence of on-court coaching, which is not allowed in other tournaments.

"So an event like this brings something new to the table for our sport, and I think it's awesome," he added. "You know, we get to sort of rally behind each other. Obviously in tennis there is not coaching very often, so it's just nice to be part of it in a small way for this week."

McEnroe further revealed that Rod Laver has always been his idol, while asserting that Roger Federer is a "total class act." Thus, the 62-year-old firmly believes their association with the event is a "win-win" situation.

"Rod Laver was my idol. Roger Federer obviously is a total class act," McEnroe said. "He spearheaded this, getting this event started. To me, it's like a win-win for everyone. It's a no-brainer."

With Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal injured, I think this is our best shot: Team World's Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios believes Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic's absence boosts Team World's chances

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal will not take part in the Laver Cup this year. Federer's absence, in particular, will be felt by three-time champions Team Europe, given that he has registered the most wins for them (8).

As such, Team World member Nick Kyrgios firmly believes that the Big 3's absence will boost his team's chances of laying their hands on their first-ever Laver Cup title.

"I think this is our time," Nick Kyrgios said. "I think with the Big 3 from Europe obviously sitting with injury, all that, I think this is our best shot. I think the crowd, I think we're the more well-known team. I think the crowd will be right behind us, and I think from the get-go the energy will be right there."

