"John McEnroe, doing commentary, says U.S. Open officials should be ashamed": When Andre Agassi spoke on Steffi Graf attending his SF clash 

Andre Agassi once spoke about Steffi Graf attending his US Open semifinal in 1999 when the two had just started dating.

That year, the American booked his place in the final four after beating Nicklas Kulti, Axel Pretzsch, Justin Gimelstob, Arnaud Clement and Nicolas Escude.

Agassi had just started dating Graf at this point and wrote about when the German attended his semifinal clash at the US Open in his book "Open: An Autobiography". Graf went to see him play but was not present in his box. Instead, she sat in the upper deck.

Agassi also wrote that John McEnroe, who was in commentary, slammed the US Open officials, saying that they should be ashamed for not finding a better seat for Graf.

"I beg her to come back for the final weekend of the U.S. Open. To be there for me. In my box. I wonder if I’m jinxing myself, presuming that I’ll be playing on the final weekend, but I don’t care. She says she’ll try. I reach the semis. I’m scheduled to play Kafelnikov. Stefanie phones and says she’ll come. But she won’t sit in my box. She’s not ready for that. Well then, let me arrange a seat for you," Agassi wrote.

"I’ll find my own seat, she says. Don’t worry about me. I know my way around that place. I laugh. I guess so. She watches from the upper deck, wearing a baseball cap pulled low over her eyes. Of course the CBS cameras pick her out of the crowd, and McEnroe, doing commentary, says U.S. Open officials should be ashamed, not getting Steffi Graf a better seat," he added.

Andre Agassi went on to win his US Open semifinal against Yevgeny Kafelnikov to reach the final, where he beat Todd Martin.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf won a combined seven US Open titles

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have both tasted success at the US Open, with a combined seven titles to their name.

Agassi won the New York Major twice, with the first coming in 1994 when he beat Michael Stich in the final. His second title in Flushing Meadows came five years later in 1999, when he triumphed over Todd Martin in the final.

Steffi Graf won five US Open titles throughout her career, the first of them coming in 1988 when she beat Gabriela Sabatini in the final. She successfully defended her crown in 1989 with a win over Martina Navratilova in the title clash. Her third title at the New York Major came in 1993 when she triumphed over Helena Sukova in the final.

Graf's fourth and fifth titles at the US Open came in 1995 and 1996, beating Monica Seles in both finals.

