John McEnroe sympathizes with Naomi Osaka over mental health concerns, admits he felt "nervous" dealing with press as a young player

John McEnroe recently gave his thoughts on a number of topics, including Naomi Osaka's stance against media obligations at tennis tournaments and mental health in sport. According to McEnroe, there is often immense pressure on players when they face the media, especially after a tough loss.

Osaka caused a storm during Roland Garros when she announced she would skip all her press conferences in Paris to protect her mental health. The four-time Slam champion was handed a fine by Roland Garros and warned that she could be defaulted if she continued to forego her media responsibilities.

The Japanese subsequently withdrew from the event and revealed that media interactions had taken a toll on her mental health in the past few years.

In that context, McEnroe sympathized with Osaka. The American revealed that he too had felt overwhelmed ahead of a press conference at Wimbledon back in 1977. The American had reached the semifinals at SW19 on his debut as an 18-year-old, but went down in four sets to then-World No. 1 Jimmy Connors.

"I felt like my legs were shaking the first time I stepped foot at 18 on the center court of Wimbledon," McEnroe said. "I felt like I lost the first set before I even hit a ball — and I think I did.

"It was overwhelming to play Jimmy Connors and to have all these people. ... I found that I was more nervous going into the press conference. So I can relate to what she’s (Naomi Osaka) saying and I sympathize with it."

McEnroe said he never minded talking to the press as long as they were serious about the sport and not just hunting for stories.

"I always respected the press that was traveling around and really cared about the sport — not the Tom, Dick and Harrys that come here at Wimbledon and try to get me to say something stupid sell newspapers," McEnroe added.

"I’m on her side, I want to see her flourish because it’s good for the sport" - John McEnroe on Naomi Osaka

During the US Open last year, Naomi Osaka put racial injustice in the spotlight by wearing masks bearing the names of African Americans who had been killed in recent years.

One of the masks bore the name of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.

McEnroe lavished praise on Osaka for using her platform to advocate for social justice. The American pointed out that Osaka's actions had made a real impact.

"She’s very introverted, to begin with. I’ve rarely been able to get more than a few words out of her," McEnroe said. "I’m on her side because I want to see her flourish because it’s good for the sport. She’s a big star. When she went out last year at the US Open, and she was wearing the mask with George Floyd’s name, it really had a big impact, I think, for us as a sport that she was sending a really strong message."

Osaka's actions on and off the court in the past few years have turned her into a global icon. As such, the Japanese is under constant scrutiny.

McEnroe believes Osaka needs to block out the external noise and just go about her own business.

"My concern is just, as someone who’s been around the block a few times, that the scrutiny is only going to intensify. It’s not going to get less. Hopefully, she’ll get better equipped and feel good about it because she’s obviously a tremendous player," McEnroe said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram