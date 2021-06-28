John Newcombe claims Novak Djokovic "has to go down as the GOAT" if he wins Wimbledon, Pat Cash says Roger Federer "transformed" tennis

Former Wimbledon champions John Newcombe and Pat Cash recently spoke at length on a variety of topics, including Novak Djokovic's grasscourt prowess, the GOAT debate and Roger Federer's role in transforming tennis.

Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros earlier this month, becoming the first man in the Open Era to lift every Major twice. The Serb has now set his sights on a sixth Wimbledon title, which would draw him level with rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 Majors.

The Serb is also bidding to complete the Calendar Golden Slam, which refers to winning all four Majors and the Olympics in the same year.

Speaking to the Herald, Newcombe asserted that Djokovic will take sole ownership of the GOAT monikshould he win a sixth title at SW19 this year.

“[If he wins Wimbledon again], he has to go down as the best of all time," Newcombe said. "Novak is certainly heading in that direction. You can’t dispute the facts. He is winning those big matches."

Newcombe also lauded Djokovic for improving on grass over the course of his career. The Serb has reigned supreme at Wimbledon in recent years, winning four of the last six editions of the tournament to cement his status as one of the best grasscourters of all time.

“When he started out, we didn’t think grass would be Novak’s best surface. But he’s done a great job in the way he has developed his game - he’s almost equally as confident on all surfaces,” Newcombe said. “Certainly on hardcourt and grass, he’s extremely hard to beat. And there’s only one guy that’s better than him on clay."

"I think Roger Federer transformed tennis; he brought it to another level in the modern era" - Pat Cash

Pat Cash also offered his take on the ever-raging GOAT debate. The 1987 Wimbledon champion believes head-to-head records play an important role in determining the greatest player of all time.

Djokovic currently has a positive head-to-head record against Federer (27-23) and Nadal (30-28), which further strengthens his claim to the GOAT title.

“Head-to-heads are significant. If you want to throw in who the greatest player of all time is, you have to have a winning head to head record against your other peers,” Cash said.

Cash also provided some insight into each of the Big 3's games, noting in particular how Djokovic's serve, return and groundstrokes have worked well at Wimbledon since the surface slowed down.

“Overall, (as) a player who can do everything, Federer has to be up there. Nadal, of course, was a very good volleyer and was able to use that," Cash said. "Not in the later years because his tactics were never going to trouble Federer. But Novak’s returning, serving and ground strokes on slower grass courts that we have these days, to me, it feels like a bit of a pity that the courts have slowed down so much. Or the balls have slowed down, I should say."

Roger Federer

Cash then proceeded to lavish praise on 20-time Major winner Roger Federer, crediting the Swiss for transforming the sport through his versatile style of play

“I think he certainly transformed tennis. He brought it to another level in the modern era. He showed players could play at the back of the court and be equally as good at the net and around the net,” Cash said.

"His movement was phenomenal and I think he certainly brought an element of style and flashiness and the shots he could produce - it’s the best of what we seen from the Bjorg and Connors at the baseline and McEnroe, Edberg, Sampras, those types of volleys."

Edited by Arvind Sriram