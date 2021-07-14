Jose Luis Clerc claims Novak Djokovic has the "best chance" out of the Big 3 to win "3 or 4 more Grand Slams"

Novak Djokovic triumphed over Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final in four sets to win his sixth crown at the All England Club and 20th Major overall. The Serb is now level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the Grand Slam leaderboard.

Djokovic's triumph in London also strengthened his claim to the GOAT title.

Against that background, former World No. 4 Jose Luis Clerc recently weighed in on the GOAT debate, claiming that Djokovic is the most likely of the Big 3 to add multiple Slams to his tally.

"The best is going to be the one with the most Grand Slam tournaments won," Clerc was quoted as telling ESPN by Punto de Break. "At Wimbledon, we were all waiting for Djokovic to be consecrated so that the Big 3 are on par with 20 titles."

"I don't think Roger will get another Slam, possibly Rafa yes, but the one with the best chances (of winning) three or four more is Djokovic," he added.

Six of the best 🏆



Another stunning final performance from @DjokerNole to make it three consecutive #Wimbledon titles 👏 pic.twitter.com/9xxiFB0qIY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2021

Clerc also emphasized that players from different eras cannot be compared with each other. The Argentine cited the example of Bjorn Borg and how he won five consecutive Wimbledon titles between 1976 and 1980 during a time when the grass played differently.

"These are times that cannot be compared because before, everything was very different," Clerc said. "When [Björn] Borg won Wimbledon five times, the grass was very fast. So, you had to go up to the net a lot."

"What the Big 3 do is historic, but history will mark Novak Djokovic" - Jose Luis Clerc

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic is currently in red-hot form. The Serb has already won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles this year and can complete a Calendar Golden Slam by triumphing at the Olympics and US Open.

Jose Luis Clerc hailed Djokovic for his ability to thrive under pressure. The Argentine pointed out that yoga and visualization were the keys to the Serb's success.

"Faced with adversity is when he plays best. He does a lot of yoga and visualization work, a fact that is fundamental for a sport as individual as tennis," Clerc said. "Every day I understand it more. What the three of them do is historic, but history will mark Novak Djokovic."

🐐🏃Big 3 Run To Slams Record🏃🐐



🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal: 20

🇨🇭 Roger Federer: 20

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic: 20



At current Djokovic age (34y 51d):

Nadal had 19 Slams

Federer 17



At current Nadal age (35y 39d):

Federer had 17 Slams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/anyBu5vyGY — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) July 12, 2021

Clerc believes Djokovic's next two goals will be to equal Federer's total of eight Wimbledon titles and to complete the Golden Slam.

"Djokovic sets himself records and is going to seek [equal] to Roger Federer in the titles at Wimbledon. The next proposal is going to be that and also possibly win the Golden Slam," Clerc asserted.

Edited by Arvind Sriram