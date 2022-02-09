Juan Martin del Potro's injuries - Full history of the Gentle Giant's career setbacks

Juan Martin del Potro has been one of the most loved players over the last decade thanks to his humble nature and big-hitting game. The Argentinian was very committed towards tennis during his career, which spanned around 16 years.

With a bludgeoning forehand in his arsenal, del Potro showed the tennis universe that he was meant for greatness. The 6'6 giant won the 2009 US Open in epic fashion just before turning 21 and was touted by most fans and pundits to win multiple Majors. However, a bad omen was cast on his career soon after, as the Tower of Tandil suffered one injury after another.

Although the Gentle Giant remained persistent through years of bad luck, his career finally came to an end this year. It should be noted, however, that the Argentinian fought against all odds to prolong his injury-hit career over the years - which somehow adds even more luster and gravitas to his stature as a legend of the sport.

On that note, let's take a deep dive into the full history of injuries that the Gentle Giant has faced since turning pro in 2006.

Juan Martin del Potro's back injury at 2007 Australian Open

Del Potro ran the eventual 2007 Australian Open finalist close

Del Potro began his first full season on the ATP tour in 2007 in style, reaching the semifinals in Adelaide. The Argentinian had cracked the top 100 the year before thanks to his results on the Challenger circuit, which meant he would get direct entry into the Australian Open at the age of 18.

The Gentle Giant managed to win his first match at the Majors by beating Italy's Alessio di Mauro, before retiring against eventual finalist Fernando Gonzalez in the second round. He had initially led the hard-hitting Chilean by two sets to one, before pulling a muscle in his lower back.

The Tower of Tandil proceeded to lose the fourth set 6-4 and ultimately threw in the towel at 4-0 down in the deciding set. He was visibly upset with his injury and was unable to contain his emotions in the aftermath of the match. The Argentinian, however, enjoyed considerable success as the season progressed and went on to finish the year in the top 50 of the men's rankings.

Juan Martin del Potro's back and thigh injuries in 2008

Del Potro enjoyed a breakout season in 2008

Del Potro struggled for good results at the beginning of 2008 due to issues related to his massive physique. The Argentinian even changed his physical trainer during that time in a bid to improve his physical conditioning.

Ranked 81st in the world, the then 19-year-old had a change in fortunes after April as he reached the quarterfinals in Munich. He then managed to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, where he met his future rival Andy Murray.

The Gentle Giant, however, suffered yet again from a back injury against the Brit. He was ultimately forced to retire in the third set after having led Murray in the match. He subsequently turned his fortunes around in the summer of 2008, coming out of nowhere to win his first four ATP titles in back-to-back weeks.

Del Potro also breached the men's top 10 for the first time in his career and recorded his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open, once again losing to Murray. He didn't have a great end to his breakthrough season though, having been forced to withdraw midway through the 2008 Davis Cup final due to a right leg injury.

Juan Martin del Potro's right wrist injury and abdominal strain in 2009

Del Potro kisses the 2009 US Open trophy

No longer just a contender, del Potro began his 2009 season in respectable fashion as he won a tune-up event in Australia before falling in the quarterfinals to Roger Federer at the Melbourne Slam. The Argentinian then beat the likes of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in the following months, which facilitated his entry into the top 5 of the ATP rankings.

The Tower of Tandil also managed to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros, where he fell to Federer yet again. This match, however, inspired him to achieve greater things later in 2009; the Gentle Giant reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Toronto, before surprising the tennis universe by beating the Swiss maestro himself to win his first Major title at the 2009 US Open.

The newly-crowned 2009 US Open winner then struggled with injuries later in the season. Playing at the inaugural Shanghai Masters, he was forced to retire in the second round against Jurgen Melzer due to a right wrist injury. He then won a few matches at the Paris Masters before retiring in the quarterfinals against Radek Stepanek due to an abdominal strain.

That, however, didn't deter the 6'6 giant from ending the year on a high as he finished runner-up at the 2009 ATP Finals.

Juan Martin del Potro's right wrist injury in 2010

The 2009 US Open champion underwent his first wrist surgery in 2010

Del Potro made a great start to his season in 2010, as he managed to crack the top 4 of the ATP rankings at the tender age of 21. The Argentinian, however, was in for a dramatic reversal of fortune as his right wrist injury resurfaced during an exhibition event prior to the Australian Open.

The Gentle Giant still played the Melbourne Slam despite his wrist niggles and managed to make it to the second week against all odds. The reigning 2009 US Open champion was finally beaten by a fast-rising Marin Cilic in the fourth round in Melbourne, following which he called time on his season. He subsequently underwent his first wrist surgery in 2010.

The Argentinian did return to the ATP tour during the fall of 2010 but failed to win a single match due to a lack of match practice, ending the year ranked at a lowly 250th in the world.

Juan Martin del Potro's shoulder and hip injury in 2011

Del Potro had a respectable 2011 season

Del Potro had to start from scratch in 2011 as his ranking tumbled further down to 485 in the world. He did, however, hit a rich vein of form during the American hardcourt swing as he won the 2011 Delray Beach Open, winning his first title since his 2009 triumph at the US Open.

The Gentle Giant re-entered the top 100 of the rankings during the clay court season in 2011, but withdrew from the Madrid Masters due to a hip injury. Del Potro then did well at the remaining three Majors of the year, losing to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Gilles Simon respectively.

The Tower of Tandil then reached another ATP final at the Valencia Open, where he was denied by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. His efforts at the ATP 500 tournament, however, caused him to injure his right shoulder, which subsequently forced him to withdraw from the 2011 Paris Masters.

Despite his run-ins with injury, he had a great season in 2011 as he rose from outside the top 400 to as high as 11th in the world.

Juan Martin del Potro's left wrist injury in 2012

Del Potro made a return to the top of the sport in 2012

2012 was mostly an injury-free season for Del Potro, as he managed to join the elite by recording quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open and the US Open.

The Argentinian achieved great results on hardcourts in particular, winning three of his four finals on the surface. Having lost to Federer in his first hardcourt final of the year in Rotterdam, the former US Open champion subsequently won titles in Marseille, Vienna and Basel. He even beat the Swiss maestro himself in the championship match at Basel, before reaching the semifinals at the ATP Finals (where he lost to eventual champion Djokovic).

The Gentle Giant's run of form, however, apparently came at a cost as it was reported that he strained his left wrist due to his hard-hitting playing style. Those reports were indeed an ominous warning, as evidenced by the second half of his career.

Juan Martin del Potro's viral infection, left knee injury and left wrist injury in 2013

Del Potro began suffering with his left wrist in 2013

The Gentle Giant made a good start to his 2013 season as he beat the likes of Djokovic and Murray en route to a second Masters final in Indian Wells, where he lost to Nadal after having led by a set and a break. He didn't enjoy any great results during the clay court swing though, and even withdrew from Roland Garros as he suffered from a bout of viral infection.

The Gentle Giant's bad luck with injuries struck again at Wimbledon in 2013, as he hyper-extended his left knee during the first set of his quarterfinal clash against David Ferrer. The Argentinian subsequently took painkillers and was indeed very close to retiring, before willing himself on and continuing to play.

But the Gentle Giant exceeded all expectations from that point onwards, beating Ferrer in straight sets to reach the last four at Wimbledon. He then went on to have a great season on the hardcourts, cracking the top 5 of the year-end ATP rankings once again.

However, it was soon reported that the Gentle Giant had started taking injections on his left wrist at some point in the second half of the year due to recurring pain.

Juan Martin del Potro's left wrist injury in 2014-15

Del Potro missed most of 2014-15 due to a left wrist injury

Del Potro began his 2014 season with mixed results; even though the Argentinian won yet another title in Sydney, he was upset in the second round of the Australian Open by Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Gentle Giant then played a few more events on the ATP tour before his left injury resurfaced. As fate would have it, he was reduced to tears as he retired against India's Somdev Devvarman in the Round of 32 in Dubai due to his recurring injury.

He subsequently underwent a second surgery on his left wrist, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. Although the Tower of Tandil returned in 2015, he still had pain in his left wrist and sat out the rest of the season. He underwent yet another surgery on his wrist that year and didn't return to the tour until February 2016.

The Gentle Giant, however, made up for all the time he had lost by achieving some great results in his comeback season. The Argentinian went on to upset Djokovic and Nadal during the Rio Olympics, before losing to Murray in the gold medal match. He made his country proud once again in November, coming back from 2 sets down against Cilic for the first time in his career to ensure Argentina won their maiden Davis Cup title.

Juan Martin del Potro's left wrist injury and right knee injury in 2018

Del Potro looks on as Djokovic celebrates his 2018 US Open triumph

The former US Open champion had a respectable 2017 season as he finished the year ranked 11th in the world. Del Potro then caught fire in 2018, going on an absolute tear to beat top players like Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem to win the title in Acapulco,

The Gentle Giant followed up his triumph at the 500-level tournament with his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, saving three match points against Federer in the championship match. He then had great results at Roland Garros and Wimbledon later in the season, losing to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.

The Argentinian's luck, however, began running out once again during the second half of 2018. He was forced to pull out of the Canada Masters due to a recurring left wrist injury, which had previously marred his career. He then managed to reach his second Major final at Flushing Meadows in September, losing to Djokovic in three tight sets.

The Gentle Giant suffered his first bout with a knee injury in Shanghai, having been forced to retire in the second set of his encounter against Borna Coric due to a fractured kneecap. The injury later forced his withdrawal from the 2018 ATP Finals and the 2019 Australian Open, and didn't allow him to defend his titles at Acapulco and Indian Wells.

Juan Martin del Potro's career-ending right knee injury in 2019-22

Del Potro injured his right knee once again during the Queen's Club Championships in 2019

Del Potro's knee injury lingered during the 2019 season. Even though the Argentinian managed to play at the Rome Masters and the French Open that year, he was nowhere near his best as he struggled physically with his knee.

During his first-round match against Denis Shapovalov at Queen's, the 6'6" giant slipped while approaching the net in the second set, which reportedly damaged his kneecap. Del Potro went on to win the match but withdrew from the tournament before his next match.

That was, indeed, the beginning of the end for the Tower of Tandil as he didn't play a competitive match until this year. He has also undergone four surgeries in the last three years in a bid to improve his knee condition but to no avail.

The 33-year-old's knee apparently started improving towards the tail-end of 2021 as he began training for the first time since 2019. However, the Argentinian left every tennis fan's heart in tatters earlier this week, as he announced that he will likely be retiring after this year's South American clay court swing.

The Gentle Giant played what is believed to be his last competitive match earlier on Tuesday, losing to countryman Federico Delbonis in straight sets in Buenos Aires.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala