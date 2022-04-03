"Just like when I had that dinner with you in Australia, just watching your journey is really incredible" - Naomi Osaka to Iga Swiatek after Miami Open final loss

An upbeat Naomi Osaka faced the crowd following her 6-4, 6-0 defeat against incoming World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final of the Miami Open on Saturday.

Despite the beatdown, Osaka flashed a wide grin, repeatedly thanking fans during her runner-up speech before singing the praises of her friend and rival Swiatek.

"I want to congratulate Iga. I was just thinking yesterday, just like when I had that dinner with you in Australia, just watching your journey is really incredible and I hope you continue having fun," said Naomi Osaka, who will move up 41 ranking spots to No. 36 on Monday.

wta @WTA



"What a joy it is to see you thriving again, @naomiosaka"

"We're tied 1-1 now so..." she added, chuckling, with Swiatek returning the favor by fist pumping and flashing a smile. "You are really an incredible, amazing person and I hope that you guys (Swiatek and her team) keep going forward so congratulations."

Later in her own championship speech, Swiatek started by paying tribute to Osaka, saying that the match would spark a great rivalry. The Pole leveled up their head-to-head at 1-1. Osaka won their previous match 7-6(4), 6-4 at the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2019.

"I'm pretty glad that we could play this match and I think it's a start of a great rivalry," said Swiatek.

"And honestly, when I was watching you winning US Open in 2018, I wouldn't even thought that I'm going to be playing against you on such an important match. You are really an inspiration and this sport is better with you so keep going and as you said, we're 1-1 now so... playing more matches to come," she added.

Osaka and Swiatek formed an endearing friendship after their 2019 encounter in Toronto.

"I know this isn't the outcome that you guys wanted but I'm having a lot of fun out here" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka repeatedly thanks fans during her runner-up speech in Miami

After openly struggling with her mental health since withdrawing from the French Open last July, a resurgent Naomi Osaka thanked her fans as she warmly received her runner-up trophy.

"I know this isn't the outcome that you guys wanted but I'm having a lot of fun out here. So I hope that I can keep working hard and get more opportunities to be in a situation like this again," said Osaka.

"I want to dedicate this one to all the people that support me, my fans. I know I haven't been in this position for a little minute," added Osaka who last made it to the final round of a tournament in last year's Australian Open.

Cheers and shouts of support from fans in the stands sprinkled Osaka's speech. Just three weeks ago, a member of the crowd at Indian Wells heckled Osaka, reducing her to tears. She addressed the incident while crediting her team for helping her move forward.

"I want to thank my team. They're the ones that keep pushing me forward after the things that happened two weeks ago. They are kind of like the rock that stays by my side and I'm just thanking you guys so much. I know this isn't the outcome that you want as well but just to be in the final again means a lot to me so thank you guys," said Osaka.

"Thank you to everyone that came today. I wish I could have given you a more exciting match but you guys made the atmosphere really incredible so thank you."

She later took to Twitter to share her love for her fans.

"I love you guys so much fr. thank you for the times," Osaka wrote.

"I love you guys so much fr. thank you for the times"

