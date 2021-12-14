Justine Henin feels Novak Djokovic won't be as "dominant" in 2022, says the Serb "needs to recharge his batteries" after grueling season

Novak Djokovic had arguably the greatest season of his career in 2021. The Serb won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon titles, and was one victory away from completing the Calendar Slam at the US Open.

The 34-year-old ended the year as World No. 1 for a record-breaking 7th time, and overtook Roger Federer for the maximum number of weeks spent at the top of the men's rankings.

But seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin believes things will be a lot more complicated for Djokovic in 2022. Henin feels that with Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev gaining momentum, and Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem returning to the tour, Djokovic will not be so dominant at the Grand Slams.

"It’s going to be very interesting to see how everybody handles it," Henin told Eurosport. "Daniil Medvedev is taking off. Zverev - it will be the year for him... I think he's ready to go for a Grand Slam in 2022, obviously we'll still have to see how he does over the five-set question, but you get the feeling that at some point, it's going to work out for him. He has taken on a new dimension."

"Medvedev and Zverev have established themselves as the most dangerous rivals. There will be the return of [Rafael] Nadal. Obviously, Dominic Thiem will be back," she said. "We're happy to see these players back."

According to Henin, Novak Djokovic's insatiable appetite for success could be tested after his hugely successful 2021 season.

"And Novak Djokovic? What about his desire? We always have the feeling that Novak Djokovic's appetite keeps growing. Will it continue like this? It is very difficult to say. He will still want to win. He certainly needs to recharge his batteries now," she said.

"It's been a tough season. He knows who is going to get opportunities, so maybe he won't be as dominant as he used to be. At least, that's what we can assume."

I don't think Novak Djokovic is given enough credit for all he has achieved: Justine Henin

Novak Djokovic's achievements this season have given him the edge over Rafael Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the GOAT race. Despite owning most of the important records in men's tennis, Djokovic is still not as popular among the fans as his two rivals.

Henin, on her part, believes the 34-year-old is not given credit for his achievements. The Belgian admitted that while she does not "agree with his behavior" all the time, she does respect his "authenticity."

"I don't think enough credit is given to him (Novak Djokovic) for everything he's done, everything he's accomplished," Henin said. "I don't always agree with his behaviour because, in the end, by trying and wanting to do so well, by wanting to be liked, finally, he goes a little against his nature.

"This is what people can reproach him for. It is a lack of genuineness also at certain times. And there, he gives us access to a real moment of authenticity."

