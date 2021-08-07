Kei Nishikori joins Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and David Ferrer on list of players who have won 100 matches at ATP 500 level

Kei Nishikori defeated South Africa's Lloyd Harris in commanding fashion to reach the semifinals of the 2021 Citi Open on Friday. Nishikori, a former World No. 4 who is searching for his first ATP title since 2019, will next face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the championship match.

With his win over Harris, Nishikori joined Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and David Ferrer as the only players to have notched at least 100 match victories at ATP 500 tournaments since the series was introduced in 2009.

Ferrer, who was once ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, amassed 116 wins at the ATP 500 level over the course of his illustrious career. The Spaniard won a total of eight titles at the ATP 500 level -- Acapulco (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015), Rio de Janeiro (2015), Valencia (2010, 2012) and Vienna (2015).

Nadal occupies second spot on the list, having accumulated 115 victories at ATP 500 tournaments. The 20-time Major winner could've overtaken Ferrer this week in Washington, but suffered a third-round defeat to Lloyd Harris.

The Spaniard has won a total of 13 ATP 500 titles in his career thus far. Nadal has triumphed in Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021), Japan (2010), Acapulco (2013), Rio de Janeiro (2014), Hamburg (2015) and Beijing (2017).

Roger Federer has won the most ATP 500 titles among the quartet, Kei Nishikori has won the fewest

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Fourteen

20-time Major winner Roger Federer occupies the third spot on the list of most match wins at the ATP 500 level. The Swiss has amassed 111 victories at ATP 500-level over a career that has spanned more than two decades.

While the Swiss trails his Spanish rivals in terms of match wins, he leads the way when it comes to ATP 500 titles.

Federer has won a whopping 16 titles at this level, triumphing in Basel (2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019), Halle (2015, 2017, 2019), Dubai (2012, 2014, 2015, 2019) and Rotterdam (2012, 2018).

Kei Nishikori, meanwhile, has managed to win six ATP 500 tournaments in his career, with one of those coming in Washington. Nishikori has also triumphed in Memphis (2013), Barcelona (2014, 2015) and Japan (2012, 2014).

Edited by Arvind Sriram