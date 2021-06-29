Kevin Anderson hits back at Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's claim over ATP's lack of transparency, says some information has to remain confidential

Kevin Anderson believes criticism of the ATP over a lack of transparency regarding its 30-year strategic plan by the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA is "a little unfair."

The plan is the brainchild of ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. It aims to increase the tour's revenue by consolidating digital rights and is set to come into effect from 2023 if it receives the go-ahead.

Players could benefit from an increase in prize money, 50-50 profit sharing and full cognisance of the audited financials of various tournaments.

The PTPA, a breakaway player organization created by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, has said the plan should not be put to a vote until the players are properly informed of its implications.

“With our mission in mind, we have repeatedly asked the ATP to delay the vote on their 30-year plan until the players understand how it will impact their health, wellness rights (digital and/ or otherwise) and their ability to make fair wages," Djokovic said in a statement on behalf of the PTPA.

But Kevin Anderson, a member of the ATP Players Council, said "comprehensive information sharing" is not a feasible proposition for confidentiality reasons.

“I think it’s a very tricky balance because if you look at every organisation around the world, representatives try to make the best informed decision for a wider group of people," Anderson said. "You can’t have certain information spread amongst the whole group of players. I mean, it just wouldn’t work.

"Tennis, in terms of confidential and private information, nothing seems to stay that way. So that is a reason why some information is just sensitive. You can’t necessarily share that with a wider group of players.”

Anderson, as part of a 10-member advisory council, which includes the likes of Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, represents the collective interests of the players and advises the ATP board on the decision-making process.

The South African insisted the player council was doing its best to safeguard the rights of its players and did not deserve the criticism leveled at it.

"As far as I’m concerned with being in the council, all of us are putting the time in to represent the players to the best of our abilities. I think it's a little unfair to say there's a lack of transparency. There’s certain information which is private, and different people will view that differently. I think it’s important that players reach out themselves."

Kevin Anderson sets up 2018 Wimbledon rematch with Novak Djokovic

Kevin Anderson, who is playing only his fifth tournament of the year, needed four sets to beat Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera andreach the second round at 2021 Wimbledon.

The South African will next face defending champion Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final, which the Serb won in straight sets.

Earlier in the year, Anderson lost in the opening round at the Australian Open and Roland Garros but made the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Challenger on grass. He will hope to provide a stern challenge to Djokovic when they face off on Wednesday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram