  Kim Clijsters fondly casts her mind back to Monica Seles teaching her how to do her curls back when she was a nobody

Kim Clijsters fondly casts her mind back to Monica Seles teaching her how to do her curls back when she was a nobody

By Sreeja Banik
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:46 GMT
Kim Clijsters (L) & Monica Seles (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]
Kim Clijsters (L) & Monica Seles (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]

Kim Clijsters has fondly reminisced about a heartwarming moment she shared with Monica Seles. Clijsters and Seles had only faced each other once on the WTA Tour during the quarterfinals of the 2002 Miami Open where the American emerged victorious with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Both Clijsters and Seles are widely regarded as two of the greatest ever tennis players. Clijsters concluded her career with an impressive six Grand Slam titles, four singles (three at the US Open and one at the Australian Open) and two doubles (one each at the French Open and Wimbledon). She was also ranked World No.1 in the WTA ranking in both singles and doubles categories.

On the other hand, Seles finished her career with nine singles Grand Slam titles to her name - four at the Australian Open, three at the French Open, and two at the US Open. She held the World No.1 ranking in singles and also won a bronze medal for the United States at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

During a recent episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Kim Clijsters fondly recounted a heartwarming interaction she had with Monica Seles. Clijsters shared that during her first Australian Open campaign, she saw Seles in the locker rooms where the American had generously offered her some curling products and taught her how to style her hair.

Kim Clijsters expressed that this incident left her feeling elated, prompting her to call her parents immediately after in order to narrate the moment she shared with Monica Seles.

"Monica Seles taught me how to put and she probably doesn't even remember, in the locker room in Australia I think, it was my first Australian Open and she's putting some product in her curls and she's like oh you should use this. So stuff like that I'll never forget and she probably doesn't know but I'll never forget it. I called my mom and dad and I'm like, 'Monica Seles taught me to do my curls,'" Clijsters said [12:36].
Kim Clijsters won her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open

Kim Clijsters with the 2011 Australian Open trophy [Image Source: Getty Images]
Kim Clijsters with the 2011 Australian Open trophy [Image Source: Getty Images]

Kim Clijsters won the last Grand Slam title of her career at the 2011 Australian Open. She was seeded third in the tournament and she kicked off her campaign by defeating Dinara Safina 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then overcoming Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

Clijsters then triumphed over Alize Cornet 7-3(3), 6-3 and Ekaterina Makarova 7-6(3), 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over 12th seed Agnieszka Radwanska and then in the semifinals overcame second seed Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-3 to move into the final.

In the championship match, Clijsters defeated ninth seed Li Na 3–6, 6–3, 6–3 to win the 2011 Australian Open, her first Melbourne Major title and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Edited by S Chowdhury
