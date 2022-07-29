Kitzbuhel 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Generali Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Roberto Bautista Agut vs (5) Albert Ramos Vinolas

Date: July 29, 2022

Tournament: Generali Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, Canada - TSN, UK - Amazon Prime Video, India - Discovery

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Bautista Agut in action on the claycourts this seaosn

Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut will square off against fifth seed Ramos Vinolas in the semifinals of the Generali Open on Friday. He's had a positive season so far, garnering 25 wins from 35 matches and a title-winning campaign at the Qatar Open. The Spaniard also finished runner-up at the Mallorca Championships and the ATP Cup.

He entered the ATP 250 event on the back of early exits from the Wimbledon Championships, Swedish Open and Swiss Open in Bastad. However, the 34-year-old snapped his three-match losing streak in Kitzbuhel with a competent straight-sets win over Jurij Rodionov and secured a sensational comeback victory against Jiri Lehecka to make the last four. He defeated the Czech tennis pro in an engrossing three-set contest 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, on the other hand, has picked up 19 wins from 36 matches and an ATP 250 title at the Cordoba Open this season. He's also made semifinal appearances in Chile, Estoril and most recently in Gstaad, all also in ATP 250 tournaments.

The World No. 52 entered Gstaad on the back of a second-round exit at the Nordea open. He picked up hard-fought wins over Dominic Stricker and Nicolas Jarry en route to the semifinals but couldn't see off a challenge from Casper Ruud in the last four.

However, the 34-year-old continued his potent form in Kitzbuhel with brilliant wins against Juan Pablo Varillas and Pedro Martinez. He first defeated the Peruvian 6-3, 6-4 and then outclassed the seventh seed 6-4, 6-2 to make the semifinals for the second time in the last two weeks.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

The head-to-head between Bautista Agut and Ramos-Vinolas is tied at 1-1. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2017 Barcelona Open 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Roberto Bautista-Agut -155 -1.5(-135) Under 21.5(+115) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +120 1.5(-105) Over 21.5(-160)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Fans can expect a gripping contest in this all-Spanish affair as the duo battle it out for a place in the final. Bautista Agut will be the slight favorite in this contest considering his persistent results on the main tour.

He ground out a tough win in his previous match, winning 59 per cent of his first serve points and converting six break point opportunities against Jiri Lehecka. Bautista Agut struggled to find his best form after recovering from COVID-19 a few weeks ago but looks to be in much better shape at the moment. He will stick to his strengths and construct points patiently from the baseline.

Ramos-Vinolas, on the contrary, dominated his opponent in his previous match. He won 80 per cent of his first serve points and created 11 break point opportunities against Martinez. The 34-year-old pulled off one of the best results of his career in Kitzbuhel, finishing runner-up in 2019. He will be looking to take a controlled approach towards his game and play his shots against an opponent who's not at his best.

This bout could turn into a proper brawl considering their similar playing styles and determined mindsets. Ramos-Vinolas is coming off impressive victories in the first two rounds and will present a stern challenge for the third seed. But if Bautista Agut maintains a high level of fitness and stays clinical during crucial moments, he should be able to pass this test and sneak through to the finals.

Pick: Bautista-Agut to win in three sets.

