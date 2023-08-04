Kitzbuhel 2023 Final: Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Generali Open

Fixture: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Baez

Tournament: Generali Open 2023

Round: Final

Date: August 5, 2023

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Baez preview

Thiem is into his first final in three years.

Wildcard Dominic Thiem has continued his golden run at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, where he will take on unseeded Argentine Sebastian Baez for the title.

The 116th-ranked Thiem narrowly escaped unscathed from a titanic last-four clash with Laslo Djere. The first four games spanned almost 30 minutes, setting the tone for the contest.

Djere, who made the Hamburg final last week, took the opener in a tiebreak to draw first blood. However, the 29-year-old Thiem rode a lone break of serve to win a 12-game second set to restore parity.

In a titanic decider, Thiem saved three match points serving at 5-6 and two more in the ensuing tiebreak. As a result, he reached his first ATP final since the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

It was an impressive performance from Thiem. He saved all 12 break points in the 3-hour 30-minute battle to improve to 13-17 on the season and 18-8 in Kitzbuhel.

Meanwhile, World No. 72 Baez also faced a tough last-four clash, needing three sets to see off his compatriot and top seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Baez made a strong start, taking the opening set in a tiebreak before Etcheverry responded with four straight games en route taking the second set.

To his credit, though, the 22-year-old reasserted his ascendancy on proceedings, claiming 6-4 third set for his 20th win in 39 matches this year. He's now a win away from winning his maiden ATP title on his Kitzbuhel debut.

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Thiem lost his lone meeting with Baez in the 2022 Bastad quarterfinal in three sets.

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Baez odds

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Baez is looking for his first ATP title.

Both Thiem and Baez like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, the Austrian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay. He has a 166-70 record and 10 titles on claycourts. Meanwhile, Baez has a more modest 40-25 record and two titles on the surface.

Moreover, Thiem has dropped a set in three of his four matches this week, while Baez has done so just once in four matches. However, expect the more experienced Thiem to return to the winner's podium for the first time since the 2020 US Open.

Pick: Thiem in three sets