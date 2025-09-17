Korea Open 2025: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lois Boisson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lois Boisson
Date: September 18, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lois Boisson preview
After a first-round bye, second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will square off against Lois Boisson in the second round of the Korea Open 2025.
Alexandrova had a disappointing start to the season, wrapping up her time in the southern hemisphere with a first-round exit from the Australian Open. She bounced back with a title at the Linz Open, followed by a semifinal finish at the Qatar Open. She negated this progress by failing to win a match at the next three WTA 1000 tournaments.
Alexandrova performed consistently throughout the clay swing. She made the semifinals in Charleston and Stuttgart, and advanced to the fourth round of the Madrid Open and the French Open. She continued her good run of form on grass, concluding her time on the surface with a fourth-round exit from Wimbledon.
Upon the resumption of the hardcourt swing, Alexandrova left the Canadian Open without winning a match. She then reached the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open and was the runner-up at the Monterrey Open. She recently lost to Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the US Open.
While Alexandrova received a bye in Seoul, Boisson was up against home favorite Yeon Woo Ku in the first round. The Frenchwoman ensured her 4-0 headstart didn't go to waste in the opening set, eventually clinching it despite some pushback from her opponent. She captured the second set for the loss of only one game, thus sealing a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lois Boisson head-to-head
Since this will be their first meeting, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lois Boisson odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lois Boisson prediction
Alexandrova is in the midst of a career-best season. She's currently ranked No. 11, and a deep run at the Korea Open could help her inch closer to a top 10 debut. She has performed consistently over the past few months.
Aside from the Canadian Open, Alexandrova has won at least two matches in every other tournament she has participated in since the start of April. Her record for the season stands at 38-19 for now.
Boisson is in the middle of her own breakthrough season. She had a fairytale run at the French Open, reaching the semifinals by beating top 10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva. She also won her maiden WTA title in Hamburg a few weeks later.
Boisson's first-round win in Seoul was also her first career win on hardcourts at the WTA level. Alexandrova, on the other hand, is quite adept at playing on hardcourts. Given the disparity between their accomplishments on the surface, the Russian will be the heavy favorite to win this showdown.
Pick: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in straight sets.