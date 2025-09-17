Korea Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea
Date: September 18, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea preview
After a first-round bye, top seed Iga Swiatek will face Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the Korea Open 2022.
Swiatek led Poland to another runner-up finish at the United Cup to begin 2025 season. She came within one point of reaching the Australian Open final but blew a match point against Madison Keys in the semifinals. She then failed to defend her titles in Doha and Indian Wells, and wrapped up the hardcourt swing with a quarterfinal exit from the Miami Open.
The clay swing was a bust for Swiatek, failing to win a title on her favorite surface for the first time since 2019. She was the defending champion at the three main events on clay, the WTA 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome, as well as the French Open. She didn't even reach the final in any of those events.
However, Swiatek had an unlikely resurgence on grass. She advanced to her first final on the surface, and her first since June 2024, at the Bad Homburg Open but came up short against Jessica Pegula. She crushed the field at Wimbledon, ultimately beating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final to claim her sixth Major title.
Returning to hardcourts once again, Swiatek bowed out in the fourth round of the Canadian Open. While she reigned supreme at the Cincinnati Open, she lost to Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the US Open in a rematch of their infamous Wimbledon final.
Cirstea commenced her Korea Open campaign against lucky loser Anastasia Zakharova. The Romanian went down a break in the first set but turned the tables on her opponent rather quickly, bagging five of the next six games to take the set. She finished the match in a hurry, dishing out a breadstick in the next set for a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head
Swiatek leads their rivalry 5-0. She won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2025 in straight sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea prediction
Swiatek was one of the hot favorites to win the US Open but missed out on the title after going down to Anisimova. She was also hindered by a foot injury during the tournament. Fully recovered, she has now set her sights on dethroning Aryna Sabalenka from the top of the rankings.
Cirstea overcame a slow start to down Rakhimova in the previous round. She will now aim to beat Swiatek for the first time after falling prey to her on five occasions so far. She took the first set of their very first showdown at the Australian Open 2022 but lost to her younger rival in three sets.
Swiatek has won all four of their subsequent encounters in straight sets. She has also won the title the last three times she has beaten Cirstea, including at this year's Cincinnati Open. The Pole will be keen to repeat the feat and begin her march towards another title.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.