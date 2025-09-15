"Any girl can win" - Iga Swiatek refuses to think about Korea Open final as Emma Raducanu, Sofia Kenin loom in her draw

Iga Swiatek, the top seed at the Korea Open, was reluctant to think too much about her chances of winning the singles title at the WTA 500 event. The Pole delivered her take on the subject at a pre-tournament press conference. The World No. 2 may have to beat two former Major champions in Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin in order to become the champion in Seoul.

Ad

According to Swiatek, there are several players in the Korea Open draw who can win the title. The six-time Slam winner also laid bare that for the time being, her focus is firmly on her first match at the tournament.

"I don’t think it makes sense to even think about the final already, and any girl can win this tournament. Great players come here. So I’m just going to really take it step by step. Just think about my first match," Swiatek said.

Ad

Trending

"I only came here yesterday, so I really need to use my time to just focus on here and now, and the practices and the first match. We’ll see how I’m going to feel, how I’m going to play, and there are many players who can play in the final. So we’ll see," she added.

Ad

As the top seed, Iga Swiatek has received a first-round bye at the Korea Open. She will get her campaign underway with a second-round match against either Zhu Lin or Sorana Cirstea. The Pole could potentially face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals and then 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the semis.

Iga Swiatek heads into Korea Open campaign after quarterfinal run at US Open

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

There were high hopes surrounding Iga Swiatek's chances of success at the 2025 US Open. The Pole arrived at Flushing Meadows after storming to the Cincinnati Open title without dropping a set.

Ad

Things were going well for the World No. 2 in New York too, but they swiftly unraveled for her in the last eight. Here, Swiatek locked horns against Amanda Anisimova, the same opponent that the Pole had 'double-bageled' in the women's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Anisimova though, did remarkably well to put her Wimbledon humiliation behind her to register a dominant 6-4, 6-3 victory against the Pole on home soil. Later, Swiatek reflected on the American's contrasting performances against her spanning SW19 and Flushing Meadows, saying:

Ad

"Yeah, she didn't play well in Wimbledon, but it's not like she's always going to do the same mistakes or feel the same. I know that she's a good player. She can play great tennis. So for me, I was ready for a tough match. It's not a surprise. I practice with her. I know how she can play. It was totally different. She moved better, she played better. Yeah, everything was different."

Anisimova eventually finished as runner-up at the US Open, finishing second-best to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More