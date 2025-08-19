Iga Swiatek makes honest admission about being 'shocked' by her Cincinnati Open triumph

Iga Swiatek recently revealed her feelings about her victory in the Cincinnati Open final against Jasmine Paolini. The Pole is now all set to compete in the upcoming hardcourt swing.

Swiatek recently won her first Cincinnati Open title after delivering impressive performances throughout the tournament. In the final, she locked horns with Paolini, producing a dominant display and registering a straight-set win over the Italian. In the past two years, the Pole had made the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open but couldn't reach the final.

Following this win, she expressed her feelings during the trophy ceremony, stating that she was 'shocked' by her victory. Revealing that she had not planned on winning this tournament, she thanked her team for supporting her and bringing the best out in her. Iga Swiatek said (as quoted by WTA tennis):

"I don’t know why I win the tournaments that we’re like the last ones in terms of what I thought they were going to be. So, thank you (to my team) for forcing me to become a better player and learn how to play on all these faster surfaces. I’m kind of shocked and super happy, so thank you for the awesome support, to the team and to my family back home."

With this win, the Pole won her 24th career Hologic WTA Tour singles title and her 11th WTA 1000-level title. It is also her second WTA title of the 2025 season after Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek made her feelings known about her Wimbledon win

Iga Swiatek had an incredible summer this year, as she lifted the Wimbledon Championship trophy ahead of her Cincinnati Open triumph. After getting the better of several top-notch players, the Pole reached the finals, where she squared off against Amanda Anisimova and dashed the hopes of the American by registering a smooth 6-0, 6-0 win.

Following this victory, she opened up about her victory, stating that it was an unexpected one. Revealing that she never dreamt of winning this championship, she said:

"Honestly I didn't even dream (of winning Wimbledon) because for me it was just way too far. I feel I'm already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one."

In addition, she went on to thank her coach, Wim Fissette, who joined her team last year.

"I'm going to thank my team because I feel like they believed in me more than I did. I want to thank my coach who joined this year. Obviously, with ups and downs, we showed right now that it's working," she added.

She thanked her whole team, who have been working with her for many years, saying she would be nowhere without their trust and support. Iga Swiatek will next be seen competing in the mixed doubles tournament of the US Open with her partner Casper Rudd against Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday, August 19, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

