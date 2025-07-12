"They believed in me more than I did" - Iga Swiatek sends emotional message to team after 'unexpected' Wimbledon title

Iga Swiatek couldn't speak highly enough of her team after capturing her maiden Wimbledon title. The Pole produced a devastating display as she routed Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in under an hour in the women's singles final at the grass Major on Saturday, July 12.

In her post-match, on-court interview following her emphatic victory against the American on Centre Court, Swiatek laid bare how unexpected her Wimbledon success was. The former No. 1 came into SW19 this year not having won a title since her triumph at last year's French Open.

"Honestly I didn't even dream (of winning Wimbledon) because for me it was just way too far. I feel I'm already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one," the 24-year-old said.

Iga Swiatek went on to wholeheartedly thank coach Wim Fissette, who joined the Pole's team in the second half of last year. However, prior to their collective success at Wimbledon, there had been plenty of doubts surrounding their collaboration, which the WTA No. 4 acknowledged.

"I'm going to thank my team because I feel like they believed in me more than I did. I want to thank my coach who joined this year. Obviously, with ups and downs, we showed right now that it's working," she added.

Swiatek also thanked the rest of her team, saying:

"Also to the team that has been with me for many years, I would be nowhere without you and having your trust and constant support and knowing each other so well. This is like the best thing a player can have so, thank you guys!"

Iga Swiatek set to receive ranking boost in aftermath of Wimbledon glory

Iga Swiatek kisses the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning the women's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek's glorious title-winning run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will see the Pole break back into the top three on the WTA Tour's singles rankings once the new rankings are published on Monday, July 14.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will retain the No. 1 and 2 spots respectively, while Swiatek will become the new No. 3, replacing Jessica Pegula.

Winning the grass Major also helps the Pole surpass the Grand Slam title haul of yesteryear icons Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova, who both won five Majors each during their stellar respective playing careers. As things stand, Swiatek is just one Grand Slam title away from equaling the tallies of Venus Williams, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and Justine Henin.

