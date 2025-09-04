"Iga Swiatek regretting doing Amanda Anisimova so bad in Wimbledon" - Fans react as American gets 'revenge' with US Open QF win against Pole

Iga Swiatek’s campaign at the US Open came to a heartbreaking end as she went down to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Reacting to the match, many fans were quick to make their feelings known about the Pole’s loss.

Swiatek and Anisimova played each other a little over a month ago in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships. Back then, the former World No.1 put on an incredible display as she successfully outdid her American opponent 6-0, 6-0 to lay claim to her first grass court Major.

On Wednesday (September 3), Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova faced off against each other in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Playing on home ground, Anisimova successfully avenged her Wimbledon heartbreak as she defeated Swiatek 6-4, 6-3. Reacting to this result, one fan on X wrote,

“Iga regretting doing Amanda so bad in Wimbledon! lol.”

Another fan reacted in a similar manner, writing,

“Wow after being double bageled in Wimbledon, Amanda gets her revenge. Pretty easy win today.”

Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to Swiatek's loss to Anisimova:

The concept of losing to someone who you double bageled six weeks ago,” one fan wrote.

“The amount of inconsistency in women's tennis is staggering” one added.

“Life comes at you fast,” one X user joked.

“Iga was not even at her B level 3 of the last 4 matches. Great vs. Alexandra but yeah this was coming,” yet another fan opined.

Iga Swiatek reflects on her loss to Amanda Anisimova

Swiatek at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

For Iga Swiatek, her US Open exit marks the end of an incredible summer. The Pole began her campaign in New York with wins over Emiliana Arnago and Suzan Lamens. She then outdid Anna Kalinskaya and Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets, but was unable to get past the quarterfinals.

Reflecting on her loss to Amanda Anisimova, Swiatek told media,

“I know what I achieved, so I can't erase it because I lost today. I think I didn't serve the best throughout the whole tournament, but I think because [Anisimova] returned so well, you could see the bigger difference. I'm aware I couldn't win today's match playing like that, serving like that, and with Amanda being so aggressive on the returns. So I kind of get it. I kind of have to let it go and just focus on the next one.”

Overall, Iga Swiatek delivered some fantastic performances in Grand Slam tournaments over the course of 2025. She reached back-to-back semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open, and was the titleist at the Wimbledon Championships.

