Korea Open Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian, Caty McNally vs Diana Shnaider

The tennis carnival has moved to the Korea Open this week. The hard court event is a part of the WTA 500 series on tour.

Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova are the top two seeds in the Korea Open. Swiatek will enter the event after a semifinal exit in New York, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin and Ashlyn Krueger also entered the main draw in Seoul. While Kenin edged past Laura Siegemund, Krueger was eliminated by Eva Lys in the opening round.

Day Two will feature three top 10 seeds in action at the Korea Open. Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Tuesday.

1) Barbora Krejcikova vs Tatiana Prozorova

Krejcikova is unseeded at the Korea Open this year - Source: Getty

First up, Barbora Krejcikova will take on Tatiana Prozorova in the first round of the Korea Open.

Krejcikova has yet to find her top potential after returning in Strasbourg. She will enter Seoul after a fourth-round exit in Cincinnati and a quarterfinal appearance in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Jessica Pegula, the American defeated her at the US Open, 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Prozorova has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She entered Seoul after a semifinal run at the Palermo Ladies Open and an early exit in New York. The 21-year-old secured a main draw berth at the Korea Open via the qualifiers last week.

Considering their record at the highest level and results in the last few weeks, Krejcikova will be a clear favorite to win. The Czech should be able to use her experience and begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova

2) Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian

Raducanu is the eighth seed at the Korea Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Emma Raducanu will take on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round.

Raducanu has shown better intent on tour this year. After a quarterfinal exit in Miami, she reached the semifinals in Washington and the third round in New York. The Brit was eliminated by Elena Rybakina at the US Open.

Jaqueline Cristian, meanwhile, has had a decent season so far. She will enter Seoul after a first-round exit in Monterrey and a third-round appearance in New York. Despite a resilient effort against Amanda Anisimova, the American outlasted her at the US Open last month.

Both players have the quality to perform well in this round. Raducanu's record against lower-ranked opponents has been solid lately, which should give her the confidence to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Emma Raducanu

3) Caty McNally vs Diana Shnaider

Next up, Caty McNally will take on Diana Shnaider in the first round of the Korea Open.

McNally has yet to make a significant impact on tour. She's gotten off to decent starts at most events on tour, but needs to figure out a way to enter the second week. She will travel to Seoul after second round exits in Wimbledon, Cincinnati and New York.

Meanwhile, Diana Shnaider has had an ordinary season, considering her high standards. She will enter Seoul after early exits in Wimbledon, Montreal, Cincinnati and New York. The Russian was eliminated by Laura Siegemund in the first round of the US Open.

While McNally has put in the hard yards for her results this year, Shnaider has punched way below her weight class so far. Considering their sharpness on tour, McNally should be able to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Caty McNally

4) Beariz Haddad Maia vs Back Da-Yeon

Haddad Maia and Anisimova at the 2025 US Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Beatriz Haddad Maia will lock horns with Back Da-Yeon in the first round of the Korea Open.

Haddad Maia has had a quiet season this year. After early exits in Cincinnati and Monterrey, she reached the fourth round in New York. The Brazilian defeated Maria Sakkari and Victoria Golubic in the initial few rounds, but lost to Amanda Anisimova in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Back Da-Yeon has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She received a wild card entry at the Korea Open this year. The 23-year-old also participated in Seoul last year, but lost to Carol Zhao in the first round.

No points for guessing that Haddad Maia will be a clear favorite to win. The Brazilian not only chalked up a valuable result in New York, but also reached the quarterfinals in Sao Paulo (ITF) last week. She should be able to enter the second round.

Predicted Winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia

