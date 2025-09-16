Korea Open Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint, Clara Tauson vs Eva Lys 

The 2025 Korea Open is hosting some of the big names in women's tennis this week. The hard-court event is a part of the WTA 500 series and was founded in 2004.

Sofia Kenin, Ella Seidel and Lois Boisson all began their campaigns with a confident win in the first round. Kenin is the seventh seed at the event this year.

Day Two also promised some scintillating tennis but was hit by a rain delay in Seoul. Diana Shnaider, Emma Raducanu and Beatriz couldn't complete their matches and will compete on Day Three.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for the Korea Open on Wednesday.

1) Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint

Kenin at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 1 - Source: Getty

First up, Sofia Kenin will take on Maya Joint in the second round.

Kenin has had a better season compared to last year. After a runner-up finish in Charleston, she reached the third round in Paris and Rome. The American made amends for her early loss in New York by defeating Laura Siegemund in the first round, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Maya Joint has had an amazing season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Rabat and Eastbourne, she also reached the second round in New York. The 19-year-old started her campaign by crusing past Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round.

Joint is one of the fastest learners on tour. The Australian will be up against an experienced campaigner, but should be able to dig deep and sneak through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Maya Joint

2) Clara Tauson vs Eva Lys

Lys at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Next up, Eva Lys will take on Clara Tauson in the second round of the Korea Open.

Lys has caught the shutterbug's attention with her promising results this year. After a fourth-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Cleveland and the second round in New York. The German stunned Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets in the first round, 6-3, 6-4.

Clara Tauson, meanwhile, has been knocking on the door to make a significant impact. After a title-winning run in Auckland, she secured a runner-up finish in Dubai and reached the semifinals in Montreal. The Dane received a first-round bye at the Korea Open thanks to her superior ranking on tour.

Lys has shown incredible awareness and technical ability this year. She will test Tauson to the limits, but is most likely to come up short in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Clara Tauson

3) Tatjana Maria vs Suzan Lamens

Next up, Tatjana Maria will lock horns with Suzan Lamens in the first round.

Maria silenced her critics with a title-winning run in Queens Club and a runner-up finish in Newport. She will enter the Korea Open after a quarterfinal exit in Guadalajara. Despite a valiant effort against Elsa Jacquemot, the French pro defeated her in three sets.

Meanwhile, Suzan Lamens has had a quiet season so far. After a semifinal finish in Rouen, she reached the quarterfinals in Rosmalen and the second round in New York. The Dutchwoman was eliminated by Iga Swiatek at the US Open, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Maria uses her experience brilliantly on the main tour. She will be up against a steady competitor, but should be able to solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Tatjana Maria

4) Sorana Cirstea vs Anastasia Zakharova

Zakharova at the Korea Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Sorana Cirstea will take on Anastasia Zakharova in the first round.

Cirstea has had a good season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Dubai and Austin, she reached the semifinals in Lasi and clinched the title in Cleveland. The Romanian will enter the Korea Open after a second-round exit in New York.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Zakharova has had a modest season so far. Apart from second-round exits in Queen's Club, Wimbledon and New York, she also reached the semifinals in Cleveland. The 23-year-old entered the main draw in Seoul via the lucky loser system this year.

Both players will be desperate to pass the first hurdle this week. Considering their results in the last few months and clinical nature at the highest level, Cirstea should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Sorana Cirstea

