Laver Cup 2018: 3 matches on our wish list

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 251 // 21 Sep 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gear up for some entertaining and mind-boggling tennis action with the Laver Cup!

In a few hours from now, Chicago United Center will don a new look as the people come streaming in to fill the vacant seats of the stadium capable of housing a crowd of 20,000. With the Laver Cup deciding to set up camp in the state of Illinois for it's second edition, things have been hustling and bustling in the Windy City ever since Team Europe and Team World paraded in with pomp and razzmatazz a few days back.

The star-studded tennis brigade comprising of the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Bjorn Borg, and John McEnroe in its gambit, has stirred up the excitement quotient quite a bit.

Now that the steam created by all the accumulated pressure from the previous nine intense months is being allowed to let out with the conclusion of the last Grand Slam of the year two weeks back, Laver Cup is the perfect breather event on the calendar.

2018 has welcomed back legendary Champions of the game and announced the coming of newer ones with fresh rivalries being bred on the court and the older ones being rekindled. It has been a year full of dramatic tennis action, surprise upsets, and expected wins.

Following that trajectory, the Laver Cup promises to live up to it's entertaining best and pitch the best of Europe against those from the rest of the world and let spill all the drama. With Day 1 already setting in, here are a few matches on our wish list given the exciting year that has been!

