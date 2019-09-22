Laver Cup 2019: Federer/Tsitsipas vs Sock/Isner Doubles, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Tsitsipas and Federer are ready to jazz up the court

With bated breath and impatient hearts, we have waited for this day to arrive ever since the first pictures from Laver Cup 2019 started to flood in. That fairytale dream which comes about only once a year was finally about to happen.

In unforeseen circumstances, however, the classic Rafael Nadal/Roger Federer doubles match will have to wait for a while now with the Spaniard withdrawing at the last hour, owing to an injury scare. But all is not lost for Team Europe as 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will pair up with Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas and take to the black courts of Geneva to jazz things up with a sprightly mix of their tennis.

The line-up for Day 3 of the Laver Cup is mouth-watering, to say the least. In no other tournament will it be possible to see a match-up as delectable as this. This star-studded blockbuster Sunday showdown will begin with the Roger Federer/Stefanos Tsitsipas clash against Team World's duo of Jack Sock/John Isner.

While Team Europe have been producing a sublime and flamboyant quality of tennis, as is expected of them, Team World have been making damages wherever possible. The 2-time Laver Cup champions, Team Europe lead the points tally at 7-5 and they only need 3 more matches to win before completing their hat-trick of titles.

Nadal might not be playing today but he'll be there to cheer Team Europe on!

The core excitement of the entire tournament however stems from the power centre of tennis - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. While Nadal won't be playing today, he will be right there on the sidelines cheering Team Europe on to a third consecutive win. There is absolutely no reason for the defending champions to worry because with the Federer/Tsitsipas pairing, things are expected to sail smooth, given their variety on the court.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas has a charismatic style of playing that is very in tune with the former World No. 1. The highly-experienced Swiss great and the Greek youngster are expected to oomph things up on the court with their brilliant shot-making skills.

Truth be told, the duo won't have much trouble combating the challenge of the doubles pair of Isner and Sock. Team Europe should have this match in their bag and move towards a third possible championship victory against Team World, by the end of the day.

Here's all that you need to know about the Laver Cup 2019:

Tournament Name: Laver Cup 2019

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Duration: September 20, 2019 - September 22, 2019

Schedule: Roger Federer/Stefanos Tsitsipas v Jack Sock/John Isner doubles match at approx 3:30 p.m IST on 22nd September 2019

Teams:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Team World - John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2019 in India?

Laver Cup 2019 will be broadcast by DSport in India.

Live Stream details for Laver Cup 2019

Laver Cup 2019 can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Live, where match highlights can also be seen.