Laver Cup 2019: Federer/Zverev vs Shapovalov/Sock Doubles, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview

The pair of Federer-Zverev is ready to mesmerize on Day 1

The biggest tennis extravaganza of the year has made its arrival and has set up base in Palexpo, Geneva from September 20 to 22. In its third year, the Laver Cup continues to be a highly-anticipated event curated by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and his TEAM8 company, who organizes the event.

With the opening two editions in Prague and Chicago being a wild success, the Laver Cup has earned itself a cult status on the tennis calendar now. The Laver Cup promises a weekend of complete entertainment and fun where the best of the tennis fraternity rub shoulders with each other.

Having won the first 2 editions of the Laver Cup, Team Europe began their bid on Friday for a hat-trick of titles. The campaign opener for Europe was Dominic Thiem whilst Denis Shapovalov represented Team World in the first singles match of the gala tournament. True to expectations, both Thiem and Shapovalov matched each other shot for shot and stretched it to 3 sets with the Austrian finally getting a point in Team Europe's bag.

However, the star attractions of the tournament are definitely the Swiss maestro and Rafael Nadal, who have a whopping 39 Grand Slams between them. Federer pairs up with Alexander Zverev in his opening doubles match at Laver Cup 2019.

Deliberately delaying the Fedal unison for a weekend spectacle, Federer has chosen the 22-year-old German to be his partner against the duo of doubles specialist Jack Sock and the feisty Canadian Denis Shapovalov, from Team World, for the first day.

The Laver Cup is an extremely star-studded affair and has a huge fan base owing to its popular format. With the pre-tournament pictures already creating a buzz, the tennis action is going to be a breathtaking delight to watch.

Federer along with Zverev will be a fun pairing to witness, given their excellent shot-making skills and on-court camaraderie. Team Europe should have this match in their bag.

Here's all that you need to know about the Laver Cup 2019:

Tournament Name: Laver Cup 2019

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Duration: September 20, 2019 - September 22, 2019

Schedule: Roger Federer/Alexander Zverev v Denis Shapovalov/Jack Sock doubles match at approx 12:00 a.m IST on 21st September, 2019

Teams:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Team World - John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2019 in India?

Laver Cup 2019 will be broadcast by DSport in India.

Live Stream details for Laver Cup 2019

Laver Cup 2019 can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Live, where match highlights can also be seen.